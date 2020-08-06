India's Top Probe Agency Registers Case in B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

India's premier investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The registration of the case comes a day after the federal government informed India's top court that it had asked the CBI to take over the case following a request from the Bihar government.
According to CBI officials, an FIR has been registered against six people, including Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
"The case that has been registered is based on the one lodged with Bihar police and names Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, her brother Showik, apart from two others for suspected offences of criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation", a statement from the agency read.
Following Sushant's death, people across the country have been demanding a thorough investigation into the case.
