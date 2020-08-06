Indian TV Actor Sameer Sharma Reportedly Commits Suicide in Mumbai

Indian actor Sameer Sharma has committed suicide at his Malad residence, in Mumbai, the newspaper Mid Day reported, citing police.
The 44-year-old actor's body was discovered by a watchman hanging from the kitchen ceiling of his apartment. The police say Sharma had been dead for at least two days. He left no suicide note.
"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy", the newspaper quoted senior inspector George Fernandez as saying.
Sharma has featured in many shows such as Jyoti, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir, etc.
His breakthrough role in television was the iconic show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. Netizens are shocked that Sharma was also found hanging like Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
