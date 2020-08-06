Register
07:59 GMT06 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu (3R) leaves his office with Minister of State for Railways, Manoj Sinha (C/RED) for the Indian parliament to present the railway budget in New Delhi on February 26, 2015

    Why BJP's Trusted Manoj Sinha Toppled Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Murmu

    © AFP 2020 / MONEY SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080082539_0:0:2875:1617_1200x675_80_0_0_81617bb0e69bee192862e2a2e4604873.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008061080081224-why-bjps-trusted-manoj-sinha-toppled-former-governor-of-jammu-and-kashmir-murmu/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Gireesh Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation late on 5 August, the first anniversary of the abrogation of the state's special status. Reports suggest Murmu's comments on the security situation in the valley were the reason for his exit.

    In a sudden development, the Narendra Modi government has appointed former union minister and three-time member of parliament from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Sinha as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. In the current administrative format, the Lieutenant Governor acts as the head of the state. 

    Sinha, who began his political career in 1982, has remained active throughout the years and enjoys the trust of the top leadership in New Delhi.

    He was elected to the lower house of Parliament three times and later served as Minister of State for Railways. He was also in charge of the Ministry of Communication during Narendra Modi's first term.

    Reasons for Surprise Dismissal

    Sources in Kashmir say that former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Gireesh Chandra Murmu was unable to fill the political vacuum created by the abrogation of Article 370, the semi-autonomous status of the state, and to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in a more social manner.

    The main reason for his exit is cited to be his recent comment on the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the sources, a move that has remained a matter of concern for the Home Ministry. In a recent interview, Murmu said he is "not afraid how the people of Kashmir will use" the internet.

    While Murmu has been promised a new role as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), his dismissal also came over worries in New Delhi over the dysfunction in Jammu and Kashmir.

    In the coming days, more changes can be expected in the Jammu and Kashmir government as Sinha assumes charge as governor, said sources, adding, that a visit to Srinagar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also be in the cards.

    State Election on the Card?

    The Indian government has released two former state chiefs, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, from detention in recent days. However, Mehbooba Mufti, former chief of the state, will remain in detention for another three months as per an order issued by the state administration last week. Around 500 politicians and activists still remain in custody in several places a year after the government decided to revoke temporary special status of the state.

    The political leaders of the state have been demanding immediate elections to restore normalcy in the state. The controversy erupted after ex-Lt Governor GC Murmu had emphasised that the president's governance in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be in place indefinitely and that "elections would not be very far" off. The Election Commission of India had taken "exception" to Murmu's comments and said all decisions on the conduct and timing of elections are its "sole remit".

    Nevertheless, most of the political leaders in the state have been asking the Modi government for full restoration of statehood before conducting elections. Last week, Omar Abdullah said: "It is not a threat or blackmail, it's not a display of me sulking. It's just a simple acknowledgement that I won't fight an election to lead the Union Territory assembly which is such a disempowered assembly".

    The appointment of Manoj Sinha, who played strict administrator role as cabinet minister, may fill the political vacuum created in the presence of a heavy-handed bureaucratic administration deployed to control the law and order situation in the aftermath of 5 August 2019.  

    Related:

    39 Injured in Grenade Blast at Kashmir Rally in Pakistan's Karachi
    India Shuns China on Kashmir After Beijing says Change of Its Status was Illegal, Invalid
    Member of Modi's BJP Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kashmir
    Tags:
    Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse