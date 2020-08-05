Rifles & Smiles: Women Soldiers Deployed For First Time on Combat Duty in Kashmir at LoC - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): The female soldiers belong to the “Rifle Women” unit of India's oldest paramilitary force – the Assam Riffles. They have been deployed in North Kashmir at an altitude of 10,000 feet. With the task of guarding a road alongside the Line of Control, they will conduct searches of vehicles for narcotics, fake currency, and weapons.

Pictures of women soldiers with rifles in their hands and big smiles on their faces have surfaced on social media after they were deployed on combat duty for the first time along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

The women from the north-eastern state of India belong to the Assam Rifles. The paramilitary force has stated that the deployment of women soldiers has a positive impact on the natives and the smiling faces among locals are a testimony to the professionalism of the Rifle Women of the Assam Rifles.

"We are proud of deploying Mahila (women) soldiers along the Line of Control in Kashmir under the operational control and directions of Indian Army", the paramilitary force tweeted.

In the pictures, women can be seen posing with locals with a mesmerising view of the valley in the background.

Women soldiers of #AssamRifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir valley have made a positive impact on the local awaam in just a few days.



The true bonding of Awam-Jawan in #NayaKashmir.🤝

Proud on the Bravehearts of @official_dgar.🇮🇳#KashmirPrideofIndia @Tiny_Dhillon pic.twitter.com/t8JCE1jkny — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) August 5, 2020

Even though the army has been inducting women soldiers, it has been limited to keeping them only as "officers". They are not allowed to join fighting branches or carry out field duties. Following a Supreme Court of India order, the Indian Army has also started the process of granting permanent commissions to female officers.