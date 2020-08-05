High on 'Ecstasy': Excited Indian Politician Turns Rapper Over Ram Temple, Eminem Got Nothing on Him

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya in a historic moment, exciting Hindus around the world.

Amid conch shells and Sanskrit shlokas echoing across India on Wednesday, a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Meerut has made it to the headlines for his "rapping skills".

A snippet from BJP lawmaker Vineet Agarwal’s media interaction has gone viral on social media, as it shows him continuously chanting the words "Siya Ram" at a rapid pace. It was performed against the backdrop of a Hindu temple surrounded by Agarwal's entourage and media persons from different channels for one minute and twelve seconds.

Here is the video:

​Memers quickly got to work and began posting hilarious reactions to the video.

Our very own, Meerut wale rapper! https://t.co/NYbahR3GVF — Ishita Bhatia (@IshitaBhatiaTOI) August 5, 2020

​In Hindu mythology, Ram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the trinity of the Hindu pantheon.

​For hundreds of years Hindus have accused Mughal ruler Babur of demolishing the Ram Temple and constructing a mosque at that place in the 16th century.

The dispute, considered to be the longest litigation in the country, lingered in various courts since 1950 until it came to the Supreme Court of India in 2011. The apex court delivered its judgement on 9 November 2019 handing over ownership of the main disputed piece of land to Hindus, while ordering the government to allocate a suitable piece of land for Muslims to construct a mosque.