Indians Relieved as Central Gov't Orders CBI Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

New Delhi (Sputnik): The alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been the most talked about subject in India over the few past weeks. In light of the case's complexity and major public pressure, the police team working on the matter from Sushant’s home state Bihar recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday stated before the Supreme Court that the federal government has accepted Bihar state chief Nitish Kumar’s request recommending a CBI probe into the purported suicide of 34-year-old B-town actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Supreme Court has allotted a three-day window to Bihar police, Mumbai police, and the Centre to file replies. The apex court has also directed the state of Maharashtra to apprise the court of the progress by Mumbai police into death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

A new hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

The Supreme Court is hearing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking the transfer of the case from Bihar’s Patna to Mumbai after the late actor’s father filed an FIR in his hometown Patna, accusing Rhea of instigating Sushant’s extreme step.

In the complaint, the father also mentioned double transactions from his son's account worth $2 million (INR 150 million).

Following the allegations of the unexplained transactions, India's economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate, registered a money laundering case against Rhea, her family members, and some of Sushant’s cohorts.

A team of Bihar police earlier reached Mumbai, where Sushant breathed his last, to investigate the case. Upon receiving no proper assistance from the Mumbai police, a CBI probe into the case was suggested by the Bihar Police Department.

Fueled by a lack of trust and transparency in the Mumbai police, the Indian public has been relentlessly urging the federal government to hand over Sushant’s case to the CBI and now that it has finally happened, the news has gone viral on social media.

Netizens are noting that today is an auspicious day, with Lord Ram returning to his land in Ayodhya, and so in Sushant’s case also, good will rise over evil.

