This Doggo Hanging Around Outside Hyundai Car Showroom in Brazil Just Got His Own ID Card

Have you noticed the gorgeous stray dogs that just hang out in your neighbourhood, making sure no hungry cats snatch away the milk cartons from customers at the grocery store in your block? Well, if you have, you also know that people tend to form friendly bonds with these dogs and often treat them with quick snacks.

The fortune of a Brazilian stray dog has gone far beyond occasional biscuit offerings from people.

Attractively named Tucson Prime, now the dog has been given a personal ID card, issued by a Hyundai car showroom outside which it used to hang out in Serra city, located in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil.

Tucson Prime used to wait outside for showroom workers to let him in, as well as for snacks, water, and belly rubs - but now with his own ID, even strangers will not hesitate to open the door for him every once in a while.

The “wholesome” news is winning hearts all over Twitter.

Bollywood actress Swastika Mukherjee, who recently appeared in late actor Sushant Singh’s last movie “Dil Bechara”, took to Twitter to share pictures of this handsome dog.

একটি কুকুর Hyundai Showroom বাইরে অপেক্ষা করতো যতক্ষন না তারা তাকে সেখানে ঢুকতে দেয়, Hyundai থেকে বাচ্চাটিকে একটি আই কার্ড তৈরি করে দিয়েছে বাচ্চাটা এখন Hyundai কর্মী, সে ওই Showroom e থাকতে পারে ও তাকে খেতে দেওয়া হয়।

The most humane thing to happen in a long time. Take ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/y9xx5PMNBB — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 4, 2020

​Several netizens commented on Mukherjee’s post and called it the best thing they'd read on the Internet all day.

"If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If a dog loves a man, he is a good man." — Kamalika Basu (@KamalikaBasu) August 4, 2020

The best news on Earth today ❤️❤️❤️ for these few people, still we can have faith in Humanity ❤️❤️ — Srinwanti (@srinwanti_munai) August 4, 2020

Hence i took my Hyundai for a ride today.. pic.twitter.com/vSm7pjD9Ff — Arky (@sah_egobi) August 4, 2020

He is so proud employee.. look at his confidence.. 🧡🧡🧡 — Snigdhatanu Roy Chowdhury (@_roy0409_) August 4, 2020

Great job done by @Hyundai_Global @HyundaiIndia ❤️❤️ — 🦁 Veni Teotia 🦁 (@VeniTeotia) August 4, 2020

​Earlier this week, the Instagram account of the Hyundai showroom introduced Tucson Prime to the world, calling him "the sales dog" at that dealership.

The dashing doggo has his own Instagram handle as well, which already has over 32,000 followers. The handle has pictures of Tucson Prime casually chilling at the car store, meeting and greeting people.

