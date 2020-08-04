'Way to Go #GenderEquality': Female Figures Light Up Mumbai Traffic Signals, Twitter Shines Proud

India’s tinsel town Mumbai has begun rolling out female figures on lights to indicate traffic signals in the city. Until now, the light glowed as a male figurine.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray recently took to Twitter to share visuals from the new traffic light lightning up Mumbai’s Dadar area.
He also posted pictures of new road signboards showing female icons, calling it a thoughtful way of showing gender equality with a simple idea.
If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020
Applauding the effort of @mybmcWardGN Assistant Commissioner @DighavkarKiran ji on this.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020
Thank you MLA @misadasarvankar ji, @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji for your support!
Netizens on Twitter cannot stop raving about how proud they feel with India progressing and breaking the stereotypical glass ceiling associated with females in an otherwise patriarchal society.
Female figures on traffic light signals in Mumbai- A Wonderful and thoughtful move, proud to see this!!— Rajan Rao (@TheRajanRao) August 3, 2020
This small gesture is a big move towards making a Gender Equal society.#genderequity #genderbender@AUThackeray @mybmcWardGN@priyankac19 https://t.co/dWFOz8whIH
Loved this news:— Prasanta Banerjee (@prasantabnrg14) August 3, 2020
Mumbai became the first Indian city to get traffic lights with female figures.
A small, yet significant act towards gender equality.#Mumbai #genderequality #womenempowerment
To promote gender equality Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC, Mumbai) has decided to change traffic signages at about 13 traffic intersections between Dadar and Mahim.#mumbai #india #genderequality #trafficlights #butspeak #trafficesignage pic.twitter.com/vRaaOlB54D— But Speak (@butspeak_in) August 3, 2020
Apart from just males and females, now countries around the world are moving briskly towards accepting other genders as well.
Recently, some areas in London, UK have started showing two figures holding hands on traffic lights to mark the LGBTQ community.
London goes a step forward. That’s two women, a unique way of championing LGBT rights pic.twitter.com/0hmO19JOoH— Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) August 1, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)