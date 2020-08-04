State Gov't in India's Bihar Recommends Top Probe Into B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput broke in June, several B-town actors, politicians, and even the general public have been demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in India's Mumbai.

The government in the Indian state of Bihar on Tuesday recommended an inquiry be conducted by the country's top probe body, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Nitish Kumar, the head of Sushant's home state Bihar, has said he believes the CBI can do justice to the case, as it has broader powers to investigate any matter.

"After discussing with Sushant's father K.K. Singh and getting his consent, we're recommending for a CBI probe on the FIR lodged in Bihar based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father", Bihar State Chief Kumar said.

On Monday, Sushant's brother Neeraj Bablu, a lawmaker in Bihar, raised the issue of his brother's death in the state legislature.

Bablu, along with other family members, has been demanding a probe by the CBI. He has received support from several other lawmakers, including some in opposition parties.

Last month, Sushant's father filed a complaint with Bihar police, alleging that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had made Sushant take the extreme step. In the complaint, the father also mentioned double transactions from his son's account worth $2 million (INR 150 million).

Following the allegations of the unexplained transactionz, India's economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Rhea and several others.