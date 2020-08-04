Indian Agency Sends Notice to Sushant's Girlfriend Rhea After Lawyer Claims Her Presence in Mumbai

New Delhi (Sputnik): As an investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has deepened, police and other top investigative agencies have started tightening the noose around the actor's girlfried Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in India's Mumbai on 14 June.

India's premiere investigative agency, the Enforcement Directorate, has found series of transactions between Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the actor's suspicious death, sources told Spuntik.

Agency sources said that the body is sending notice to Chakraborty through email and in physical form at her address in Mumbai for questioning in a money laundering case the agency filed last week.

Sources also added that the agency also took over the WhatsApp chat of Ankita Lokhande, the actor's ex-girlfriend, on Tuesday.

The development comes after Bollywood actress Chakraborty's lawyer clarified that his client is in India's financial capital Mumbai.

"Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai", Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said on Tuesday in a statement.

Earlier this week, Bihar police, who are investigating the case against Rhea, declared her absent from the city for questioning and reportedly planned to issue a "Look Out Circular" (LOC) against the actress. Lookout Circulars (LOC)/Notices are issued to trace those wanted in connection with criminal investigations.

Contradicting the claim of Bihar police, lawyer Maneshinde highlighted his client's full cooperation with the police in the investigation.

"Mumbai Police summoned Rhea on 18 June at Bandra Police Station (in Mumbai). The cops recorded her statement there. Later, she was summoned to appear on 17 July at the Santacruz Police station (in Mumbai). She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement", he said.

© AP Photo / SUJIT JAISWAL (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 Indian Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for a picture during the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film "Sonchiraiya", in Mumbai

Mumbai's police chief on Monday also mentioned that Rhea had been questioned twice in connection with the Sushant case but was unaware of Rhea's current whereabouts.

Clarifying the air about approaching India's apex court to get the case transferred to Mumbai, the lawyer said that it was done in view of the legal position.

"When the Bihar police came to Mumbai to investigate a case on the basis of a case registered in (Bihar), Rhea approached the Supreme Court and filed a 'Transfer Petition' on 30 July", he said while explaining that if a case registered beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station where the alleged incident took place can only record a "Zero FIR".

"The Bihar police have no jurisdiction to investigate the case legally and otherwise", Maneshinde mentioned in the statement. The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by Rhea to transfer the case to Mumbai on 5 August.

Officials from the Bihar Police Department are investigating a case against Rhea and several others based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh last month under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including aiding and abetting suicide and cheating.

Following allegations of unexplained transfers from Sushant’s bank account in the police complaint worth $2 million, India's Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Rhea and several others.

People from different sectors and professions, including politics have been demanding a thorough investigation into the case.