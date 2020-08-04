Register
06:57 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rhea Chakraborty

    Indian Agency Sends Notice to Sushant's Girlfriend Rhea After Lawyer Claims Her Presence in Mumbai

    © CC BY 3.0 / Bollywood Hungama / Rhea Chakraborty
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1f/1080025704_0:164:1200:839_1200x675_80_0_0_baf3314f3dddfefb0241088e02cf2a05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008041080051797-indian-agency-sends-notice-to-sushants-girlfriend-rhea-after-lawyer-claims-her-presence-in-mumbai/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As an investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has deepened, police and other top investigative agencies have started tightening the noose around the actor's girlfried Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in India's Mumbai on 14 June.

    India's premiere investigative agency, the Enforcement Directorate, has found series of transactions between Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the actor's suspicious death, sources told Spuntik.

    Agency sources said that the body is sending notice to Chakraborty through email and in physical form at her address in Mumbai for questioning in a money laundering case the agency filed last week. 

    Sources also added that the agency also took over the WhatsApp chat of Ankita Lokhande, the actor's ex-girlfriend, on Tuesday. 

    The development comes after Bollywood actress Chakraborty's lawyer clarified that his client is in India's financial capital Mumbai.
    "Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai", Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said on Tuesday in a statement.

    Earlier this week, Bihar police, who are investigating the case against Rhea, declared her absent from the city for questioning and reportedly planned to issue a "Look Out Circular" (LOC) against the actress. Lookout Circulars (LOC)/Notices are issued to trace those wanted in connection with criminal investigations.

    Contradicting the claim of Bihar police, lawyer Maneshinde highlighted his client's full cooperation with the police in the investigation.

    "Mumbai Police summoned Rhea on 18 June at Bandra Police Station (in Mumbai). The cops recorded her statement there. Later, she was summoned to appear on 17 July at the Santacruz Police station (in Mumbai). She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement", he said.
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 Indian Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for a picture during the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film Sonchiraiya, in Mumbai
    © AP Photo / SUJIT JAISWAL
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 Indian Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for a picture during the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film "Sonchiraiya", in Mumbai

    Mumbai's police chief on Monday also mentioned that Rhea had been questioned twice in connection with the Sushant case but was unaware of Rhea's current whereabouts.

    Clarifying the air about approaching India's apex court to get the case transferred to Mumbai, the lawyer said that it was done in view of the legal position.

    "When the Bihar police came to Mumbai to investigate a case on the basis of a case registered in (Bihar), Rhea approached the Supreme Court and filed a 'Transfer Petition' on 30 July", he said while explaining that if a case registered beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station where the alleged incident took place can only record a "Zero FIR".

    Indian Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput poses inside the make-up vanity van before a promotional event for the upcoming romantic drama Hindi film 'Kedarnath' in Mumbai on November 29, 2018
    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    Sushant Singh’s Father Claims in Self-Shot Video He Alerted Mumbai Police of Danger to Son’s Life
    "The Bihar police have no jurisdiction to investigate the case legally and otherwise", Maneshinde mentioned in the statement. The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by Rhea to transfer the case to Mumbai on 5 August.

    Officials from the Bihar Police Department are investigating a case against Rhea and several others based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh last month under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including aiding and abetting suicide and cheating.

    Following allegations of unexplained transfers from Sushant’s bank account in the police complaint worth $2 million, India's Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Rhea and several others.

    People from different sectors and professions, including politics have been demanding a thorough investigation into the case.

    Related:

    Young Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Reportedly Commits Suicide in Mumbai
    India's Top Agency Files Money Laundering Charge Against Bollywood Star Sushant's Girlfriend Rhea
    Police on the Lookout for the Late Bollywood Actor Sushant's Former Girlfriend Rhea
    Mystery Deepens as Mumbai Police Claim Sushant Singh Rajput Searched 'Bipolar Disorder' Before Death
    Tags:
    Supreme Court, record, statement, police, Bihar, Mumbai, actor, lawyer, Bollywood, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse