Sushant Singh’s Father Claims in Self-Shot Video He Alerted Mumbai Police of Danger to Son’s Life

New Delhi (Sputnik): Young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has turned into a deepening mystery, with an ongoing media trial and police in two Indian states at odds with each other. Six, including prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant, have been charged under criminal conspiracy.

Hours after the Mumbai Police claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's relatives did not raise any suspicion when their statements were recorded on 16 June following the tragedy on 14 June, K.K. Singh, the father of the late 34-year-old actor, released on Monday a self-shot video saying he approached the Mumbai Police back in February warning of the danger to his son's life.

Singh alleged that no action was taken by the Mumbai Police over the complaints, even after repeatedly approaching them. He appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to look into the matter to bring justice for his son.

"On February 25 we approached police in Bandra and told them our son was in danger. They did nothing. After my child died, we approached the police again, again they did nothing", K.K. Singh said in the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput 's father KK Singh has requested PM to intervene & get justice for him & departed son. He has spoken to Bihar CM also.



KK Singh slammed Mumbai Police for doing nothing on complaint that was filed on 25 February with Bandra Police.#MahaGovtExposedInSSRCase pic.twitter.com/tDLE2xrLpV — मनीष राजपूत कट्टर हिंदूवादी ♛ योगीभक्त मोदीभक्त ♛ (@Myogimanynath) August 3, 2020

​The Mumbai Police have released a statement on Singh's allegations, stating that they had not received a formal complaint in the case, but that some WhatsApp messages were sent to O.P. Singh, then-deputy commissioner of police.

#Mumbai police claims that no written complaint was made by Sushant's father on 25 Feb while Sushant's brother in law did try to contact a DCP to resolve the matter informally. #BiharPolice#SushantMysteryDeepens#SushantSinghRajputCase#SSR #SushantSinghRajput @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/zmiQlZz3lg — Advitya (@advityabahl) August 3, 2020

​The development comes as a significant claim as Singh, who filed the complaint in the case at least 40 days after Sushant’s death on 14 June, was questioned for not seeking a legal probe into the matter soon after his son’s demise. The police decided to investigate the matter via the nepotism angle after several in the film industry blamed the young actor's death on depression and favouritism in the industry.

"I went to Patna and filed a case. Patna Police immediately accepted this", Sushant's father said, adding, "I also want to appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that they help us uncover the truth".

Singh, in his complaint, alleged that Rhea, actress and ex-girlfriend of Sushant, made an illegal transfer of Rs.150 million ($2 million) from Sushant’s bank account.

On Monday, Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh stated that there is no evidence of K.K. Singh’s claims of an illegal money transfer to Rhea’s account.

However, India’s economic intelligence wing, the Enforcement Directorate, has registered and is investigating a money laundering case against Rhea and several others on the basis of the case file before the Bihar Police.

On 14 June, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his posh penthouse in the suburbs of Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor's dramatic passing sent shockwaves through the country. The cause of his alleged suicide, though unverified, was widely believed to be linked to depression.