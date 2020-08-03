Register
11:07 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput poses inside the make-up vanity van before a promotional event for the upcoming romantic drama Hindi film 'Kedarnath' in Mumbai on November 29, 2018

    Mystery Deepens as Mumbai Police Claim Sushant Singh Rajput Searched 'Bipolar Disorder' Before Death

    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080045460_0:237:3002:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_1c13783c33789a603465df75d94e91ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008031080044965-mystery-deepens-as-mumbai-police-claim-sushant-singh-rajput-searched-bipolar-disorder-before-death/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Since the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was confirmed, people from various realms, including politicians, have been demanding a thorough investigation in the case. Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling in his room at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June.

    Amid raging demand for a high-level inquiry, the Mumbai Police chief has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput searched for “painless death”, “schizophrenia”, and “bipolar disorder” shortly before his passing. Police Chief of India's financial capital Mumbai Param Bir Singh also stated that late Bollywood actor Rajput's father and relatives didn't raise any suspicion when their statements were recorded on 16 June.

    "They (relatives) didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation", Police Chief Singh said while addressing a large gathering of media in Mumbai on Monday.

    The statement from the Mumbai Police chief comes days after Sushant’s father filed a complaint under sections of abetment of suicide and cheating against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

    Delving into the charge of siphoning money from the actor's bank account, Mumbai Police denied that an amount was transferred to the bank account of Rhea Chakraborty - the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput.

    "During our probe, we found he had INR 180 mln ($2.3 mln) in his account of which around INR 45 mln ($599,500) are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account has been found. Further investigation on that is still underway”, Param said while contradicting a complaint filed in the actor's home state Bihar. Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, claimed while filing a case before the Bihar Police that around $2 million was missing from the actor's account.

    India’s economic intelligence wing, the Enforcement Directorate, has registered a money laundering case against Rhea and several others on the basis of the case file before the Bihar Police.

    According to Mumbai’s police chief, they have recorded the statements of 56 people so far and all angles are being investigated, be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions, or health.

    “Rhea Chakroborty was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai Police. Her statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times. Right now, I can't comment about her whereabouts”, Police Chief Param said.

    The Bihar Police, who are also investigating the case based on Sushant’s father’s complaint, are set to issue a "Look Out Circular" (LOC) against Rhea. LOCs are issued to trace those wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.

    Meanwhile, Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Bablu, who is a lawmaker in Bihar state, raised the issue of his brother’s death in the state assembly on Monday and demanded a probe by the country's apex investigative agency, the CBI. Bablu has received support from several other lawmakers, including some in opposition parties.

    Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old actor, who starred in such acclaimed films as "Dhoni - The Untold Story" and "Koi Po Che", is believed to have committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June.

    Related:

    The Story So Far: Dramatic Twist & Turns in the Case of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
    Police on the Lookout for the Late Bollywood Actor Sushant's Former Girlfriend Rhea
    Two Indian States at Odds Over Probe Into Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death
    Tags:
    residence, India's Central Bureau of Investigation, lawmaker, Bihar, Mumbai, hanging, Bollywood, police, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Demonstration performances of paratroopers at festive events in honour of Airborne Forces Day at the Raevsky training ground in Krasnodar Territory
    Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse