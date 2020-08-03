Thanks for the Protection COVID-Warriors: India's 'Rakshabandhan' Gets Dramatic in Virus-Ridden 2020

New Delhi (Sputnik): Even with all its competitive rivalry, everybody around the world knows that the love and relationship between siblings is bitter-sweet, but irreplaceable. India, which is called the land of festivals, has a special day to mark this bond between brothers and sisters called “Rakshabandhan”.

As people across India are celebrating the sibling festival of Rakshabandhan or Rakhi on Monday, a big wave of cheer has gripped the country despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this special day, sisters tie colourful sacred threads called “Rakhi” on the wrists of their brothers as a gesture of love and affection and remind them of their bond of care for each other. In return, brothers promise their sisters to always be there for them and protect them from anything that may cause pain and sorrow. The Hindi word “Rakshabandhan” literally translates as “the bond to protect”.

Sister is probably the most competitive relationship within the family, but once the sisters are grown,

it becomes the strongest relationship.



Happy #RakshaBandhan! pic.twitter.com/aQ8QOhKFrH — Al iskandar (@TheSkandar) August 3, 2020

​Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as observed on social media, Indians this year have extended their love, and trust to the doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, and lab workers, who have been battling the deadly virus relentlessly for months.

A lot of people also did not forget to send their love and gratitude to the Indian soldiers and police officials protecting the country and its citizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RATLAMI DUNIYA OFFICIAL™🇮🇳 (@ratlami_duniya) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

#HappyRakshaBandhan it's really very amazing festival..this day sisters tie protective threads in the hands of their brothers..we often think only a brother can protect his sis but #RakshaBandhan tells us not....a sister can also protect her broooo!! pic.twitter.com/et2RbCyEGZ — Sanju (@Sanju18972027) August 2, 2020

Let’s celebrate this #RakshaBandhan with #CovidWarriors, those are working tirelessly day and night for us. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/niLNHRJ8a1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 3, 2020

Ek Raksha dhaga un veero ke liye jinhone poore desh ki suraksha ki zimedaari bakhoobi nibhayi. Ladka ya ladki se farak nahi padhta, farak inki mehenat se padhta hai. Saluting the #RealHeroes this Rakshabandhan. pic.twitter.com/DvUN0SQrVe — Mankind Pharma (@Pharma_Mankind) July 24, 2020

Happy Rakshabandhan to-

Those protecting us on borders(army personnel)

Those keeping us safe in the cities(police personnel)

Those saving lives during pandemic.(doctors)



Finally, Happy Rakhi to masks and sanitizers.#HappyRakshaBandhan2020 #mondaythought #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/2yk9kLezUa — rashmeetkaur (@rashmeetkaur1) August 3, 2020

​History and Tradition of Rakshabandhan Festival

The tradition of sisters marking love for their brothers with a thread is ancient. Although there are many references about the origin of this festival, the Indian epic Mahabharata mentions that Draupadi – the central female character of the epic had torn a part of her sari and tied it on Lord Krishna’s wrist to save him from bleeding during the war. In return for Draupadi’s gesture, Lord Krishna promised to protect her at all costs.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 💛

6th Rakhi w/o my brother, he was planning on coming home this year but damn this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/LCbL6p1X4s — ᴅ ɪ ᴋ ꜱ ʜ ᴀ (@_OhSnapItsDee) August 3, 2020

​This festive day usually begins early in Indian households. The first “Rakhi” of the house is offered to the deities at many places. By afternoon, there is a family get-together full of fun and feasts during the festival.

On this day, little kids wear new clothes and women dress up in beautiful Indian attire like saris and salwar kameez and tie rakhis on their siblings and cousins, who in return, shower their sisters with sweets, gifts, and money.

Siblings wish each other a long life and well-being on this day, and quickly get back to goofing around with their cousins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kk creations (@k_k_.creations) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsmedia (@tsmediaofficial) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jul 29, 2020 at 4:20am PDT

The first line of the Indian pledge says, “All Indians are my brothers and sisters", and keeping in line with that, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the day by offering festive greetings to the nation.

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

​Amid the pandemic, people this year are either stuck away from home or are avoiding public gatherings. However, families are still meeting up wearing masks and gloves. The celebrations have also moved online this time, in light of the virus.

it's a pandemic so I was supposed to tie rakhi to only my brother bc no one else would be able to come here but this time I am tying it to my 7 brothers and that's the most — ˗ˏˋdiv⁷ˎˊ˗ (@flwrrkoo) August 3, 2020