Police on the Lookout for the Late Bollywood Actor Sushant's Former Girlfriend Rhea

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since the Indian public learned that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had hung himself, people from different sectors, including politics, have been demanding a thorough investigation of his suicide. A case has been registered by India’s Bihar police on the basis of a complaint filed by Sushant’s father.

Police in the Indian state of Bihar are set to issue a lookout circular so that they may find the missing girlfriend of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, days after he allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai.

Lookout Circulars (LOC)/Notices are issued to trace those wanted in connection with criminal investigations.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior police officer said investigating officials working the case are unable to locate Rhea Chakraborty.

"We have not been able to locate her [Rhea Chakraborty] yet, but we are trying to. Chakraborty must join the investigation if she has nothing to hide. We will be issuing a look out circular for her," the official said.

However, a lawyer from Rhea Chakraborty’s defence team, while requesting anonymity, has dismissed claims of her being missing and stated that “the Bihar police have not tried to reach out to her”.

Investigating officers from the Bihar Police further revealed that their policemen have not received even the basic documents related to Sushant’s death.

“We do not have any information, CCTV footage or post-mortem reports; details that were collected by the Mumbai Police during their probe till now. We have requested several documents from the Mumbai Police including forensic reports and details of people examined them,” he said.

Bihar Police is probing Sushant’s death after the deceased Bollywood actor’s father lodged a complaint against Rhea and six others including her family members under various sections including encouraging suicide and swindling.

Following the allegations of unexplained transfers from the Sushant’s bank account in the police complaint worth $2 million (INR 150 mln), a case of money laundering, was registered against Rhea and several others by the country's economic intelligence unit Enforcement Directorate.

Hours after the money laundering case was registered against Rhea, she posted a video in which she said “she has immense faith in God and the judiciary and the truth shall prevail.” However, police officials have stated that the location of the video remains unknown.

Rhea has moved to India’s apex court, seeking the transfer of the case registered to Patna, capital of Bihar state, and from Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state. The country's top court will hear her plea on 5 August.

Meanwhile, the state governments of Bihar and Maharashtra have already filed caveats (a notice that certain actions may not be taken without informing the person who gave the notice) in the top court that they should be heard before any order is passed on Rhea’s plea.

On 14 June, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. Since the death of the young actor, the entire country has been left in a state of shock.