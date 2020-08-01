Indian Legislator and Former Samajwadi Party Leader Amar Singh Dies at 64

New Delhi (Sputnik): After a kidney transplant two years ago, Amar Singh was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments. He has also been frequently visiting Singapore for the same. Amar Singh was a key member of the Samajwadi Party in 2008, when the party moved to support the UPA-I government.

Amar Singh, a member of the Indian parliament's upper house (Rajya Sabh) and former leader of the Samajwadi Party has died at age 64 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore on Saturday. He had been battling health issues for many years and had undergone a kidney transplant two years ago. He is survived by his wife Pankaja and twin daughters. After suffering kidney failure in 2013, he returned to political life by 2016.

Just hours before passing away, Singh had extended his Eid holiday greetings on his Twitter account and paid tribute to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on the anniversary of his death.

Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha. Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness. #EidMubarak #EidAladha2020 — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020

Twitter is abuzz with the messages of condolences, with top leaders reacting to the death.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh tweeted he is saddened to hear about the death of Amar Singh. "He had a friendly relationship with all political parties."

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी।



स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

​Upper House Chairperson and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said, "I pay my homage to the untimely demise of Shri Amar Singh. I express my condolences to his family members in this time of sorrow and pray that his soul rests in peace."

Amar Singh, an MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with SP, he made friends across the spectrum of political https://t.co/sq1ncErLyj condolences to his family — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 1, 2020

Deeply anguished by the passing away of senior politician & #RajyaSabha MP, Shri Amar Singh ji.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well wishers.



May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mrm7ainrpZ — Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (@LalitenduBJP) August 1, 2020

​​Due to his frail health, earlier in the year there were rumours that Singh had passed away; the MP had then released a video on his social media to dismiss the reports. While asserting that he will come back stronger after treatment, he had said in the video: “However I am, I am yours, good or bad. I will live my life the same way as in the past".

We are deeply sorry at the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Shri #AmarSingh.



We express our condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/I13CRuzGZp — Youth Congress (@IYC) August 1, 2020

Until 2008, Amar Singh was a key member of the Samajwadi Party when the party moved to support the UPA-I government after the Communist Party of India withdrew from it over a nuclear deal with the US.

After a rift with Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2010, he set up his own party Rashtriya Lok Manch. However, the party failed to win even a single seat in the following year’s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh had a close relationship with actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family but the two fell apart in 2011 after Singh went to jail. The Bachchans, despite being close, never visited Amar Singh in jail. In February, he had expressed regret over his fallout with actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Singh was elected to the Upper House with support from the Samajwadi Party in 2016. He was also reinstated as one of the general secretaries of the party, in October 2016.