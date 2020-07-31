India Bans Drones, Aircraft Over Delhi Amid Terror Threat Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations

India's security agencies have been put on high alert ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day on 15 August.
According to security sources, terrorists from Pakistan have plans to infiltrate India and could launch an attack on independence day celebrations.
Given the possibility of an aerial attack, police in Delhi have banned all forms of aircraft from flying over the city.
“There have been reports that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para jumping from aircraft etc.,” Delhi Police Chief S. N. Shrivastava said in a statement.
He added that “anyone found doing so shall be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code”.
The order is effective from Friday onwards and will remain in force for 16 days (up to 15 August).
