Ain't Your Territory, Mate! Watch Two Furious Snakes Fight to Establish Dominance

A video of two huge rat snakes combating for territorial dominance is going viral on Twitter and has garnered 4.3K likes.
In the video, the snakes can be seen knocking heads near a body of water and eventually raising themselves in the air, coiling around one another in an attempt to subdue each other. The forest officer who posted the video also said that the fight is also to defend their mate.
Rat snakes combat for dominance.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 31, 2020
Two male fighting to define their territory & defend their mate. pic.twitter.com/FVn2FIXHte
