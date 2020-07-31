Sushant's Family Forcing Me to Testify Against Rhea: B-wood Actor's Friend Writes to Mumbai Police

Deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend, who was also his roommate, has written to the Mumbai police that the actor's family is pressurising him to testify and record statements against Sushant's ex-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborthy.
Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani was supposed to testify and record a statement withe the Bihar state police on Friday.
"This mail is to inform you that I receive conference phone calls from the family of Sushant Singh.. and they ask me questions regarding Rhea Chakraborthy and her expenses during her stay at Europe with Sushant. Mr. OP Singh (Sushant's brother-in-law) asked me to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborthy to Bihar Police," the letter reads.
After a long period of silence and debates surrounding the actor's death, the family recently registered a case against Rhea, claiming that she facilitated his suicide. The family has accused Rhea and six others of extorting money from Sushant and compelling him to kill himself.
Meanwhile, Rhea has filed a plea in India's Supreme Court, urging it to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai to avoid the necessity of driving.
Before being involved in allegations, the actress had also demanded an inquiry into the case by India's top investigation agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rhea has maintained that she is being involved in the case by Sushant's family.
All comments
Show new comments (0)