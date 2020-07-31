Register
10:41 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian flag. (File)

    Top 7 Loss-Making Companies Hit by Pandemic Indicate Deepening Crisis in Indian Economy

    © AFP 2020 / ARUN SANKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007311080021159-top-7-loss-making-companies-hit-by-pandemic-indicate-deepening-crisis-in-indian-economy/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's economic growth was already slowing down before it was hit by the pandemic. The coronavirus-induced restrictions have led to a full-on economic slump. The country's biggest companies report that when the infection in India became a major national concern in March, they either experienced losses or a drop in profits.

    The global forecasting firm Oxford Economic has predicted that India's economic growth is likely to lose momentum in the October-December period of the ongoing financial year (April 2020 to March 2021). This forecast comes at a time when major companies in the country are announcing their quarterly results, which were characterised by huge losses.

    According to Brand Finance India, a brand valuation consultancy, the country's most well-known 100 brands are likely to lose 15 percent of their brand value. Here's a look at the top 7 companies in the news which are reporting huge losses.

    1. Aviation - Indigo

    India's largest private airline IndiGo, which recently cut its workforce by 10 percent citing financial woes, has reported a net loss of $379.2 million in the April-June period of financial year 2020-21. The airline had registered net profit of $160.4 million in the corresponding quarter in 2019.

    The operations of the airlines were severely affected by the lockdown measures, which temporarily suspended flights between 25 March and 25 May, when only domestic operations were allowed to resume.

    The year-on-year revenue of the airline plunged 91.9 percent during first three months of current financial year that ended in June. The low-budget carrier had said in a press release that the cost-saving efforts of the company were not yielding sufficient results to offset the decline in revenues.

    2. Automobile - Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest automaker, has reported a loss for the first time in the past 15 years as production was marred by the Conoravirus pandemic and the economic restrictions induced by it.

    The automobile firm has posted a net loss of $33.30 million in the Q1 of financial year 2020-21. The firm had reported a profit of $191 million last year in the corresponding months.

    The company said that the slump can be attributed to a lower sales volume due to weaker demand for automobiles during the pandemic and supply chain disruptions during the two-month lockdown.

    3. Telecom - Bharti Airtel

    Indian telecom firm Bharti Airtel has posted a net loss of $2,124 million in period of April-June. In the corresponding period last year, the firm posted a loss of $382 million.

    While the communication company has stated the adjusted gross revenue settlement, in accordance with a Supreme Court order, had led to such a massive loss, the firm also mentioned that there had been "slower" net additions in the number of 4G customers in the first three months.

    "Data traffic growth surged by 73% (year-on-year) even as 4G net additions slowed down to 2 million, due to supply chain shocks in the device eco system," said Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel’s chief executive officer for India and South Asia.

    4. Tyre Major - CEAT

    Global tyre manufacturer CEAT, one of the leading producers of tyres in India, posted a net loss of $4 million for the first three months of current financial year. Last year, for the same duration, the firm had reported a $10 million-profit.

    The firm stated in the report that due to the lockdown in April, the fiscal year had started at Zero. However, the company called the period challenging but better than expected.

    5. Steel Industry - ArcelorMittal

    Global steel major ArcelorMittal has pegged its Q2 net loss at $559 million for the financial year 2020-21. The company, formed in 2006 with the takeover and merger of Arcelor by India's Mittal Steel, uses a January-December fiscal year pattern.

    The world's largest steel manufacturer called the quarter ended to June the most difficult period in its history. However, the multinational registered a $447-million net loss in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year as well.

    Company CEO Lakshmi N. Mittal stated that the demand for steel was considerably affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    6. Reliance Industries

    Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a 40.5 percent dip in pre-tax profits (PBT) on Thursday in three months period ended in June as the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns hit the energy and retail businesses.

    “The severe demand destruction due to global lockdowns impacted our hydrocarbons business but the flexibility in our operations enabled us to operate at near normal levels and deliver industry-leading results,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of the company said while expressing satisfaction over some positive aspects of this difficult period.

    7. Retail - Dabur India

    Citing lower operation revenue, India's FMGC major Dabur registered a 6.18 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at $45 million in the Q1 of financial year 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of $48 million.

    The firm stated that the pandemic brought the business to a standstill and it entered the "position of crisis". Dabur is currently focused on revamping its capacity to deal with the challenging business environment.

    Related:

    India Announces Biggest Bank Merger Amid Fears of Massive Job Losses 
    Fearing Loss of Jobs, Staff of India's Debt-Laden National Carrier Seeks Quota Post-Privatisation
    Capitalising on Huawei's Loss, India's Jio, Airtel Expedite 5G Ecosystem Creation
    Tags:
    Economy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse