Register
16:28 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addresses the media on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2019

    Modi’s Emphasis on Mother Tongue Learning is Systematic Evasion of Social Justice: Stakeholders

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107758/75/1077587598_0:132:3000:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_647ec052c10cdfcc6ddba10fa6bcb11a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007301080016864-modis-emphasis-on-mother-tongue-learning-is-systematic-evasion-of-social-justice-stakeholders/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After six years of deliberations, discussions, and drafts, the Narendra Modi Cabinet approved its New Education Policy on Wednesday, aimed at transforming the Indian education system.

    Students and parents have raised questions over the relevance of mother tongue learning in a competitive job market as they consider the policy will make children lag behind. The fears come after the government enshrined mother tongue instruction at the primary school level in its National Education Policy

    Other aspects of the education policy are facing flak for “systematically evading social justice”.

    On Thursday, school managements in Karnataka pointed out that the new education policy goes against the country’s apex court verdict stating that imposition of the mother tongue as the medium of instruction in primary classes was “unconstitutional”. Karnataka is one of the states which fought long court battles for making government run schools teach only in English medium, a policy which is yielding good results.

    Shweta, a 22-year-old banking exam aspirant from Mohali, is infuriated with the reform as she studied in a school affiliated to the state board where the medium of instruction was the regional language Punjabi. Along with this, she says the environment was not conducive for learning, it was challenging to pursue higher studies with English textbooks as her entire education up to mid-level was in her mother tongue.

    Shweta, who is now facing difficulties preparing for competitive exams in English, points to a lack of confidence in those who cannot speak the language because they are not taught it from the beginning of school.

    The move is also being seen as a drawback for those from poorer backgrounds who are being pushed further backwards because English medium schools are mostly private and charge heavy fees.  

    While introducing English in Andhra Pradesh government run schools, state education minister Adimulapu Suresh said: “The employment opportunities are drastically changing and after 20 years, there will be altogether different kinds of jobs. In order to compete in global employment or career opportunities, one has to be prolific in English. Our government wants to provide that opportunity to students from poor and marginal backgrounds”.

    Aman, a PhD student from Jawaharlal Nehru University, while sharing his experience of being taught in Hindi until graduation level, underscored the difficulties any student can face in moving to English for higher studies if their base in English is not strong enough.

    Indian Students’ Protest; Allege Cuts in Education Budget, Fee Hike in Universities
    © Sputnik /
    Indian Students’ Protest; Allege Cuts in Education Budget, Fee Hike in Universities

    Meanwhile, private schools are planning to approach the government with demands to teach lessons in mother tongue, a move that is not popular with parents.

    Mandeep Kaur, who has two young daughters, is annoyed by the proposed reform. Kaur says: “My kids are already well-versed in English. They understand it better than us parents. It will be difficult for the kids to cope with this changes and further it will be difficult for them in higher classes”.

    Saarthi Education Foundation, a non-profit start-up, founding director Ankit Arora acknowledges the logic behind mother tongue as medium of instruction but points out that it is problematic for low-fee private English medium schools as it will not improve their quality of education.

    Research Supports Mother Tongue Learning

    A study published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) called 'The Importance of mother tongue-based schooling for educational quality' states that the use of a familiar language to teach beginning literacy facilitates an understanding.

    Amid harsh criticism for the reform, experts are also highlighting the research and logic behind making mother tongue a medium of instruction. Punjab University Professor Dr Kuldeep Puri, who was a committee member for Punjab’s education policy, says “pedagogically it is a sound decision. It’s an established fact that children learn better when taught in their mother tongue, they develop critical thinking skills and that always helps”.

    Playful schoolchildren at the Science City, Kolkata
    © CC BY 3.0 / Biswarup Ganguly / Playful schoolchildren at the Science City, Kolkata
    Learning Mother Tongue, Welcoming Foreign Universities: Things to Know About India's First Education Reform in 30 Years
     Dismissing the criticism over the reform and raising objection over the understanding of the reform, Puri says that students are not able to converse in English because they are not taught properly in English.

    “They don’t understand because they are not taught English properly at all. If any criticism of the public institution is to be done, that is to be done in the whole context, which is that they are not taught any of the subjects properly be it Hindi, Punjabi or arithmetic. They lag behind because they are not taught properly,” he says.

    As per the 2011 Census, English is the primary language - mother tongue - of 256,000 people in India, the second language of 83 million people, and the third language of another 46 million people.

    Related:

    Teachers Suspended in India for Using Books Where 'U for Ugly' Depicts Dark-Skinned Persons
    Amid Rotten Education System and Modi's Big Talk, 12 Million Indian Jobseekers Stare at Bleak Future
    Here's What You Need to Know About India's First Education Reform in 30 Years
    Tags:
    school education, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse