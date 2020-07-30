Register
17:11 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019.

    Indian PM Modi's Economic Reform Bandwagon Rolls Unabated Despite Pandemic

    © REUTERS / Pavel Golovkin/Pool
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080018290_0:49:2962:1715_1200x675_80_0_0_915d106c06fc7947937e2990e75ca99b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007301080016698-indian-pm-modis-economic-reform-bandwagon-rolls-unabated-despite-pandemic/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2014, India gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance a thumping majority and bestowed the reins of the country on the party’s firebrand leader, three-time Gujarat state chief Narendra Modi – who promised good governance and economic growth. Modi and the BJP won an overall majority in 2019.

    India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance alliance, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completed the first year of its second term in office this May.

    Riding high on the popularity of Modi, the BJP won with a thumping majority of 303 seats out of a total of 543 seats in polls held between 11 April and 19 May, 2019. It needed just 272 seats for a majority. 

    Modi, who took over the reins of the country as Prime Minister in 2014 for his first five-year term, had made it to power widespread allegations of policy paralysis in the Indian National Congress, which had been in power until then. 

    After regaining power in 2019, the Modi government initiated a slew of economic reforms, of which two quite significant ones were announced even in the midst of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. These include:

    Defence Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) (May 2020)

    A youth watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on his mobile phone during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Siliguri on 12 May 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Experts Sifting Through PM Modi's $266 Billion COVID Economic Stimulus Say Real Benefits Far Less
    In May this year, the Modi government announced a relaxation in foreign direct investment (FDI) norms with respect to the defence sector. The government announced raising the FDI limit in defence manufacturing to 74 percent from the existing 49 percent. Apart from enhancing the FDI limit, the government is also focused on reforming the lengthy defence procurement process.

    Farm Liberalisation (May 2020)

    The erstwhile Congress government law requiring farmers to sell their produce only to licensees in the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) was done away with. The Modi government also announced that farmers will have adequate choices to sell produce at attractive prices with barrier free inter-state trade.

    Merger of Public Sector Banks (August 2019)

    The department of financial service under the Indian Ministry of Finance announced the merger of 10 public sector banks into four, reducing the number of state-owned banks in India to 12. The merger is aimed at consolidating the banking sector and having a better management of loans, advances and risk.

    Corporate Tax Rate Cut (September 2019)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the long awaited corporate tax cut from 30 percent to 22 percent in September last year. The move was aimed at aligning the Indian corporate tax structure with global practices so that Indian companies do not lose out in global competitiveness. The tax cut was also aimed at giving a fillip to the slowing Indian economy.

    Demonetisation, GST Key Reforms during 2014-2019

    Prime Minister Modi’s first government will go down in history for some of its reforms like the countrywide currency swap and the introduction of the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

    On 8 November, 2016, Modi announced that INR 1000 and INR 500 currency notes will cease to be legal tender with immediate effect.

    The success of the initiative is still under question. The government anticipated that at least $40 billion worth of demonetised currency would not re-enter the banking system. However, a report by country's apex bank the Reserve Bank of India suggests that 99.30 percent of the junked currency returned to the banking system. 

    As far as Goods and Service Tax (GST) is concerned, , it was the Congress party, which when in power prior to Modi's first term, first proposed the idea of having a GST to avoid double taxation in the indirect tax system. The Congress party, which ruled the country between 2004 and 2014 announced in 2006 that a system of GST would be put in place by 2010 – an announcement that remained on paper. However, it was Modi's BJP which spearheaded the GST and launched the new taxation system on 1 July 2017. 

    Be it GST or Demonetisation, none of the moves would have been possible for any government which had even the slightest doubt about its popularity and stability. In fact, sources in the Indian Ministry of Finance have revealed to Sputnik that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is taking feedback on the economy from various sectors and more stimulus and reforms may be announced in the days to come.  

    Related:

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Asks Defence Sector to be Self-Reliant and Export-Oriented
    Narendra Modi: Democratic Countries Must Come Together to Solve Post-COVID Economic Crisis
    As World Split Over Huawei, Narendra Modi Invites American Businessmen to Invest in 5G Technology
    Tags:
    economic growth, reforms, Economy, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse