'She Handled This Very Well': 105-Year-Old Indian Woman Recovers From COVID-19 in 9 Days

A 105-year-old woman from Indian Kerala has recovered from COVID-19 just nine days after she was diagnosed, NDTV reported. Having combated the coronavirus with the symptoms of cough and fever, her recovery reportedly made medical personnel "very happy" when she was allowed to go home.
"The message is very simple - people need to deal with this pandemic with the right frame of mind. They should not be fretting, overly worrying and distressing over this. She handled this very well", said Dr. Habib Naseem, superintendent at Kollam Medical College, cited by NDTV.com.
According to Naseem, her recovery "did boost the morale of health workers at the frontline of COVID-19". The woman now must remain at home and quarantine for seven days.
State Health Minister KK Shailaja applauded the woman for her "enormous strength" and expressed gratitude to the medical team that worked with her.
There are currently reported to be over 21,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala with 68 deaths, while more than 1.5 million cases and over 34,000 deaths have been reported throughout the entire country.
