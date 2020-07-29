Surprise for the Enemy: What to Know About Rafale Jets as India's Air Power Receives Major Boost

New Delhi (Sputnik): India purchased 36 Rafale fighter jets from France in a 2016 government-to-government deal at a cost of $8.7 billion. The delivery of the jets, which began in October 2019, will be completed by 2022. India urged France to expedite the delivery amid heightened tensions with China along the border.

Five India-bound Rafale jets, three single-seater and two twin-seater, landed at Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday after covering distance of 7,000km from France. India's defence minister termed the occasion as the beginning of a new era in the country’s military history.

The Indian Air Force has called the jets a game-changer amid its ongoing confrontation with China on the northern border. Here are some features of the Rafale jets that have shifted India’s technological balance as part of its modernisation programme:

Combat-Proven

The 4.5 generation Rafale are combat proven, as they have been used by the French Air Force for its missions in Afghanistan, Libya, and Mali. It has also been used in missions in the Central African Republic, Iraq, and Syria. The Rafale can also carry more fuel and weapons. With border tensions in the Ladakh region, this gives India an edge over China’s J20 Chengdu jets.

The aircraft also integrate a "cold engine start" feature that enables them to be operated at high-altitude airbases like the one near the border with China.

Long Range

Due to the lack of long-range weapons and sensors, the Indian Air Force has been vulnerable when it comes to its air defences. With its multi-role capabilities, including electronic warfare, air defence, ground support, and in-depth strikes, Rafale has a range of between 780 and 1,055km, compared to the 400 to 550km of the Su30MKI.

With this, India is able to engage Pakistani aircraft at greater distances without the risk of being tracked.

Advanced Missile Capabilities

The Rafale can integrate the Meteor (beyond-visual-range) air-to-air missile, the SCALP cruise missile, as well as MICA. While with the Meteor missile it can fly quicker and for longer distances, the SCALP deep-strike cruise missile, characterised by its long stand-off range (300km) and pinpoint precision, will enable India's fighters to engage highly protected targets deep inside enemy territory without actually entering hostile airspace.

India-Specific Modifications

The Rafale jets, which are equipped with a camera capable of taking high-resolution images from thousands of feet up in the air, come with India-specific modifications, such as Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, and infrared search and tracking systems, among others.