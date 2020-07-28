Preparations in Full Swing for Foundation-Laying Ceremony of Iconic Ram Temple in India - Video

The erection of pre-fabricated structures for the Ram Temple has almost finished and workers have started making the finishing touches ahead of the launch of construction on the banks of the Saryu River under the supervision of a government-formed trust as mandated by the Supreme Court of India in its judgement in November 2019.
The court also ruled for the allocation of suitable land for Muslims to construct a shrine.
Ahead of PM @narendramodi laying the foundation for #RamMandir in #Ayodhya on 5 August, preparations for the construction – giving a fresh coat of paint on pre-fabricated structures, has already started. pic.twitter.com/rT0LxrmpgZ— NB Nair (@nbnair) July 28, 2020
The restoration of a temple in Ayodhya at the birthplace of Lord Ram was one of the promises made by India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party in its successive election manifestos.
On 6 December 1992, Hindu zealots razed a mosque to the ground that was constructed by the Mughal rulers in the 16th century at the site, sparking one of the worst communal riots in India post-independence.
