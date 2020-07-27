Indian Doctors Remove Knife From Man's Liver Who Lived With It for Over a Month [Graphic Video]

New Delhi (Sputnik): The man was taken to Delhi's top hospital by family members after he reported having a fever and abdominal pain. He was also given psychiatric treatment during his hospital stay. He had developed pus in his lungs and liver, which was removed by a radiologist prior to surgery.

A male drug addict in India lived with a knife lodged in his liver for over a month after swallowing it with a bowl of water. He was reportedly mentally unstable.

During a three-hour-long operation, a team of doctors at Delhi’s premier AIIMS hospital successfully performed a challenging surgery to safely extract the sharp knife from his liver.

Warning: The video is extremely graphic and may offend sensibilities



जाको राखे साईंया...

को चरितार्थ करती एक और घटना..

इस शक्श ने 20 सेमी. का पूरा चाकू निगल लिया और यह चाकू इसकी पेट मे डेढ़ महीने रहा,

लिवर में जा धँसा

जिसे एम्स दिल्ली में डॉक्टरों ने सफल ऑपरेशन से निकाला है।

देखिये कैसे इस चाकू में जंग तक लग चुका है।

Hats off to Drs.@AIIMSRDA pic.twitter.com/QfK8gVwMtc — Madhurendra kumar (@Madhurendra13) July 26, 2020

The 28-year-old man from Haryana state’s Palwal city was a drug addict. He swallowed a 20cm knife after not getting his daily dose of drugs due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Doctors at the Department of Gastroenterology at Delhi’s AIIMS called it the first such incident at the hospital where a person had swallowed a whole knife and survived for one-and-a-half months with it.

​"When we saw the X-ray we were shocked; there was a big knife. That's when he told us what had happened", Dr N.R. Das, who led the team of the doctors in the life-saving surgery, said.

He stated that the knife was dangerously lodged in the liver, close to the bile duct, as well as the main blood-circulating artery and vein.

Any mistake during the surgery could have led to the patient bleeding to death, added Dr Das.