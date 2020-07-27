Biker Dramatically Escapes Near Fatal Encounter in India's Kerala – Video

A video clip of an incident in the Indian state of Kerala showing a biker on the roadside surviving almost certain death after an earth moving machine veers from its lane, is going viral on social media.
The video shows the biker along the roadside. But suddenly a speeding excavator loses control and turns towards his side of the road. Just when it is likely to hit him, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction rams into it and pushes it away from him.
ऊपर वाला किसी को बचाना चाहे तो @MahindraBolero भी भेज सकता है. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8cH9FUBtNb— Aalok Shrivastav (@AalokTweet) July 26, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)