Chinese Troops Stun Twitter Users With Their Cooking Skills - Video

Chinese YouTuber Jennifer Zeng took to Twitter on Monday to share the quick food chopping skills of Chinese soldiers, asking, "My dear #Indian friends, what do you say about this?"
The video showed Chinese military chopping carrots and spring onions at rapid speeds. It also showed them quickly lighting up a fire to cook food on large utensils. Take a look.
#CCP's soldiers(#PLA) are good at...(It's a cooking competition)— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 26, 2020
My dear #Indian friends, what do you say about this?#IndiaChinaFaceOff
繼疊被子、跳花式扭屁股舞後，現在開始比武做飯了！這樣能幹過美帝大兵？ pic.twitter.com/bfgbhiwmkK
Commenting on Zeng’s video, Indians not only posted videos of their own countrymen working in the kitchen, but also added a fun spin to the situation saying, “We’re good at eating”.
Indian style cooking brings along a variety of ingredients, spices and utensils that need precise managing in the kitchen. Professional Indian cooks also pull off lots of neat throwing and catching stunts, especially while making famous Indian breads like Naan and Rumali rotis.
Noobs please, don't challenge us in food and fights. pic.twitter.com/qwUSCqErRl— Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) July 26, 2020
