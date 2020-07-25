YouTube Trolled in India After Popular Vlogger CarryMinati Reports Twitter-Like Crypto-Hack

New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier this week, the verified accounts of several well-known people including Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian West and Elon Musk were hacked by crypto-criminals, who posted infected Bitcoin links to lure their victims into a scam. The crypto hack has now reached India via YouTube.

Ajay Nagar, one of India’s most popular YouTubers, who also goes by the name of CarryMinati and has over 16 million subscribers, reported that one of his two channels on the Google-owned platform had been hacked, displaying suspicious Bitcoin links to the followers.

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

CarryMinati is the first public figure in India who has been targeted by crypto hackers.

Targeting Google’s “loose” security services for YouTube, memers in India are trolling the video platform that has two billion users worldwide.

When hacker's hacked #carryminati's live gaming channel #carryislive for Bitcoins advertisement



But then they realised cryptocurrency is banned in India 😅



Le* hacker's pic.twitter.com/Nsz0ulJO4U — Rofl Rajkumar (@PrinceR52669961) July 24, 2020

After becoming the channel hacked of #carryminati ,

everyone knew that YouTube's security is exactly like this.

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/YtLHvGs4Dd — Umaid Panwar (@umaidsinghpawar) July 25, 2020

After #carryminati channel hacked



Meanwhile Carry Fans - pic.twitter.com/YCd5JcmxyX — Nithalla Memer (@NithallaM) July 25, 2020

#carryminati's youtube channel carryislive was hacked for bitcoins and ethereum



Youtube security : pic.twitter.com/lWfG3m7txC — NAMAN (@Pseudopanditt) July 25, 2020

@YouTubeIndia how can u be so irresponsible? If a acc like carryislive can be hacked that means any kind of acc on YouTube can possibly be hacked... Is this how u provide security to ur users? Take immediate actions. — Rimi Roy (@Rimi_06_) July 24, 2020

YouTube was quick to reply to Nagar's complaint.

We're really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM? — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2020

Earlier in May, CarryMinati uploaded a video of himself roasting TikTok “star” Amir Siddiqui who had 3.4 million followers on the Chinese video-making app before it got banned in India last month. The former’s video became the first to reach 10 million views for a non-music video, breaking all records.The video, however, was removed from CarryMinati’s “temple of work” by YouTube, for reportedly violating the platform’s terms and services, and on charges of “cyber bullying”.

Even at that time, the vlogger’s fans waged a cyber troll fest against YouTube.

Bitcoin scams are becoming increasingly frequent on global social networking platforms.

After the Twitter hack incident, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation said that it was aware of the hacker attack affecting high-profile twitter accounts and urged the public not to fall victim to the cryptocurrency scam.

Along with the aforementioned celebs, the Twitter crypto hack also violated the accounts of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, American politician Joe Biden, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and tech companies Apple and Uber to post malicious Bitcoin links.