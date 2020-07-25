Sushant Singh's Last Film Makes History on IMDb, PewDiePie Posts Internet-Breaking Tribute

New Delhi (Sputnik): Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on 14 June, and on 24 July, "Dil Bechara", the last film to feature the Bollywood star, was released online, leaving fans and colleagues teary-eyed.

The movie, based on the famous book "The Fault in our Stars", directed by Mukesh Chhabra, broke every ratings record in India. Out of the 26,624 users who rated the movie on IMDb, 92.8 percent gave "Dil Bechara" 10 stars – making it the highest-rated movie of all time on IMDb.

Since more and more users are tuning to the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar to watch Sushant's charming smile one last time, the ratings of “Dil Bechara” have been fluctuating between 9.8 and 10.

#DilBechara, The First Indian Movie To Get 10/10 IMDb Ratings On Premiere.

Global Record.



Missing His Presence #SushantSinghRajpoot.Whole World Celebrating Him But He Is No More To See This😔#DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/QyPodfbYbU — Kavin Fans Club🔊🔊 (@kavinarmy2) July 25, 2020

​On the day of the release of the movie, the world’s most famous YouTuber PewDiePie, who has 106 million subscribers, posted a tribute to the young Bollywood actor, which has been flooded with reactions from people all over the world.

The Swedish YouTube sensation confessed that he did not know Sushant but noted that he has been hearing a lot about him lately. Sharing old speeches by the Bollywood actor and science-enthusiast, PewDiePie called him a “smart dude” and shared parallels he was able to draw between his own life and the life of the late star.

Bollywood fans from around the world took to social networking platforms to bid heartfelt goodbyes to the actor, who committed suicide by hanging himself at the age of 32 in his posh Bandra apartment in Mumbai for unknown reasons. The actor's colleagues, however, suggested that the reason could be linked to work-related depression.

#SushantSinghRajput and #DilBechara have been trending on the Twitter's top two spots in India.

#DilBechara

When Manny Said, I wanted to attend My own funeral 😢💔

This made me cry. This movie is a rollercoaster of emotions. We will miss you SUSHANT forever.❤️ pic.twitter.com/RPB0t22Mj1 — Ayush Shivam (@AyushShivam9) July 25, 2020

He wil remain in our hearts of every Bollywood fan... forever and always. #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/V9LaBAKij4 — Priya Ganesh (@Priya62284250) July 25, 2020

#SushantSinghRajpoot



41 days later you still rock our heart and mind ! #DilBechara was just a trailer of your talent



41 million people were in tears 😭 last night . Let INDIA 🇮🇳 RISE for justice. I am in . What about you ?



RT for your support.



pic.twitter.com/lOc6xGMPvd — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@positivedrive) July 25, 2020

Felt so heavy while watching him.. his energetic soul and that that smile.. Couldn’t stop my tears.. so many memories.. felt sooo real while seeing him in the reel..

Beautiful message and on that note #Seri my friend.. #LoveYou 💝#DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/tn6vqzmq97 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 24, 2020

​The movie is an Indian adaptation of author John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. The film shows Sushant romancing Bollywood newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

The movie, shot in India and Paris, takes viewers on an emotional journey that ends with Sushant’s character Manny succumbing to cancer, leaving behind a film for his friends and fans to remember him by, mirroring the real-life fate of the Bollywood star.

Sushant’s suicide has jump-started a nationwide discussion on mental health awareness in India. The tragedy also highlighted the toxic nepotistic culture that Bollywood is infamous for, as established entertainers focus on promoting star kids more than outsiders who make their own way in the industry.