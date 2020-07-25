Nag Panchami: All You Need to Know About India’s Exotic Snake Worship Festival

This year the festival has fallen in the middle of a pandemic. Several Indian states have declared a total lockdown during the weekends to curb the unnecessary movement of people. So, on Saturday, netizens took to social media to wish each other safe, happy monsoons.
Wherever wandering snake charmers were spotted with serpents in their sacks, the faithful proceeded with their worship ritual.
“ May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami— BeingIndian (@BEINGINDIAN0123) July 25, 2020
🙏🙏🙏#NagPanchami2020
नाग पंचमी🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/AghIyaNcep
On #NagPanchami we honour all forms of Nagas from ordinary snakes to Kundalini Shakti, to Shiva Mahadev who is Nageshvara or Ahipati, the Lord of the Serpents, who holds all the electrical forces in existence, both manifest and unmanifest.— Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) July 25, 2020
May Lord Shiva bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of #NagPanchami— Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ (@FollowAkshay1) July 25, 2020
Shubh "नाग पंचमी"
ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ನಾಗರ ಪಂಚಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
Har Har Mahadev.🙏❤️#nagarapanchami #NagPanchami2020 pic.twitter.com/rcylFZ3URF
Happy nagpanchmi— गौरव कुमार झा🗯 (@gaurav_kuma_jha) July 25, 2020
It's only in our hindu culture that we worship the nature and creatures. #NagPanchami2020 #NagaPanchami #nagpanchmi pic.twitter.com/02cAqU88Xu
Significance of Nag Panchami
The Hindu calendar is divided into months, and on the fifth day of the first of the monsoon months, the annual “Nag Panchami” festival is observed across India. On this day, snake charmers usually roam the streets in India, letting people offer the serpents milk as peace offerings.
Also, since Hindu mythology knows snakes as the neck ornament of the God of Destruction – Shiva, devotees flock temples to offer prayers and offerings to the deity during Nag Panchami.
* ॐ भुजंगेशाय विद्महे, सर्पराजाय धीमहि, तन्नो नाग: प्रचोदयात्।। #nagpanchmi #nagpanchmi2020 pic.twitter.com/1TH8YbR3Lv— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) July 25, 2020
Since snakes are considered deities themselves in India, the country legitimately houses some of the most ancient and beautiful temples dedicated to serpents.
The Bhujang Nag Temple in Gujarat, Nagaraja Temple and Naganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu, Kukke Subramanya Temple in Karnataka and the Mannarasala Temple in Kerala are five of the most famous centres of snake worship in the country, where snake fairs are usually organised annually to mark the occasion of Nag Panchami.
Bhujang Nag Temple,Gujarat— 𝑨𝒅𝒊 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒌𝒕𝒊🥀ॐ (@JyotishSadhana) July 25, 2020
There is a Bhujia Fort in the Bhuj of Gujarat. It is said that this fort is dedicated to the last serpent of the family who died in battle.People built Bhujang Nag temple on Bhujia mountain in memory of them. Every year there is big fair on Nagpanchami pic.twitter.com/gtCsaFHHB3
Mannarasala Snakes Temple ...!!— Krishna Priya (@Krishna_Priiya) May 13, 2020
~ Rishi Parshurama
The famous Nagaraja temple "Mannarasala" in Kerala, is nestled in a dense forest area. This Temple has over 1000's of Snake Statues along the paths and among the trees. It is the largest such temple in Kerala. @Lost_History1 pic.twitter.com/IYr3bp91Ig
naganathaswamy temple: நாக நாத சுவாமி திருக்கோயில் முழு விபரம் – nagore naganathaswamy temple significance, nagapattinam https://t.co/pE3Fka1uhX pic.twitter.com/xeRW6uk9Ny— Online Articles (@OnlineArticles_) September 13, 2019
#Kukke Subramanya Temple Panchami Rathotsava. Deity returns back to His abode pic.twitter.com/VjYrmgO8ag— Suresh N (@surnell) January 25, 2019
The serpent gods of Mannarasala…— Mathrubhumi (@mathrubhumi) November 3, 2015
https://t.co/p8L92JrGFl #മാതൃഭൂമി pic.twitter.com/fAHreiyf9w
Indian Memers Never Take a Break
Adding a fun spin to the traditions, Twitter is flooded with memes and snarky comments dedicated to fake friends and toxic exes on the occasion of “Nag Panchami”.
Happy #NagPanchami to Ex's of my friends🐍🐍🐍— SSharma (@mysteryborn_87) July 25, 2020
Happy #NagPanchami the festival of snakes 🐍🐍— Purvi Patel ࿗ (@lMonicaSpringsl) July 25, 2020
Make sure you wish your shit as ex friends on this auspicious occasion 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ug0ej52wTu
Just bought 1 litre milk— CA Tarun Yaduvanshi (@itsyoursTarun) July 25, 2020
for my EX
Happy#NagPanchami
