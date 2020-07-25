Nag Panchami: All You Need to Know About India’s Exotic Snake Worship Festival

New Delhi (Sputnik): There are over 270 species of snakes in India, out of which about 60 are highly venomous. With the onset of the monsoon months, snakes begin to appear in public more and more in India. In a bid to ward off the danger of being bitten by serpents, Hindus worship snakes on “Nag Panchami”.

This year the festival has fallen in the middle of a pandemic. Several Indian states have declared a total lockdown during the weekends to curb the unnecessary movement of people. So, on Saturday, netizens took to social media to wish each other safe, happy monsoons.

Wherever wandering snake charmers were spotted with serpents in their sacks, the faithful proceeded with their worship ritual.

“ May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami

नाग पंचमी🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/AghIyaNcep — BeingIndian (@BEINGINDIAN0123) July 25, 2020

On #NagPanchami we honour all forms of Nagas from ordinary snakes to Kundalini Shakti, to Shiva Mahadev who is Nageshvara or Ahipati, the Lord of the Serpents, who holds all the electrical forces in existence, both manifest and unmanifest. — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) July 25, 2020

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of #NagPanchami



Shubh "नाग पंचमी"



ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ನಾಗರ ಪಂಚಮಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.



Har Har Mahadev.🙏❤️#nagarapanchami #NagPanchami2020 pic.twitter.com/rcylFZ3URF — Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ (@FollowAkshay1) July 25, 2020

​Significance of Nag Panchami

The Hindu calendar is divided into months, and on the fifth day of the first of the monsoon months, the annual “Nag Panchami” festival is observed across India. On this day, snake charmers usually roam the streets in India, letting people offer the serpents milk as peace offerings.

Also, since Hindu mythology knows snakes as the neck ornament of the God of Destruction – Shiva, devotees flock temples to offer prayers and offerings to the deity during Nag Panchami.

​Since snakes are considered deities themselves in India, the country legitimately houses some of the most ancient and beautiful temples dedicated to serpents.

The Bhujang Nag Temple in Gujarat, Nagaraja Temple and Naganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu, Kukke Subramanya Temple in Karnataka and the Mannarasala Temple in Kerala are five of the most famous centres of snake worship in the country, where snake fairs are usually organised annually to mark the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Bhujang Nag Temple,Gujarat

There is a Bhujia Fort in the Bhuj of Gujarat. It is said that this fort is dedicated to the last serpent of the family who died in battle.People built Bhujang Nag temple on Bhujia mountain in memory of them. Every year there is big fair on Nagpanchami pic.twitter.com/gtCsaFHHB3 — 𝑨𝒅𝒊 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒌𝒕𝒊🥀ॐ (@JyotishSadhana) July 25, 2020

Mannarasala Snakes Temple ...!!

~ Rishi Parshurama



The famous Nagaraja temple "Mannarasala" in Kerala, is nestled in a dense forest area. This Temple has over 1000's of Snake Statues along the paths and among the trees. It is the largest such temple in Kerala. @Lost_History1 pic.twitter.com/IYr3bp91Ig — Krishna Priya (@Krishna_Priiya) May 13, 2020

#Kukke Subramanya Temple Panchami Rathotsava. Deity returns back to His abode pic.twitter.com/VjYrmgO8ag — Suresh N (@surnell) January 25, 2019

​Indian Memers Never Take a Break

Adding a fun spin to the traditions, Twitter is flooded with memes and snarky comments dedicated to fake friends and toxic exes on the occasion of “Nag Panchami”.

Happy #NagPanchami to Ex's of my friends🐍🐍🐍 — SSharma (@mysteryborn_87) July 25, 2020

Happy #NagPanchami the festival of snakes 🐍🐍

Make sure you wish your shit as ex friends on this auspicious occasion 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ug0ej52wTu — Purvi Patel ࿗ (@lMonicaSpringsl) July 25, 2020

