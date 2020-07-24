Night Fury: Leopard Chases Cows Outside Police Station in Indian State of Uttarakhand - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): whether sunbathing or a night walk, leopards are frequently in the news in India for venturing out in public spaces and even residential areas.

A leopard was spotted chasing cows on a street late at night outside Devprayag police station in the hilly Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The CCTV footage shows a few cattle on the street suddenly start running just as a leopard comes chasing from behind. Upon hearing the commotion, a policeman comes outside but immediately runs back in after spotting the leopard.

Leopards are the most adaptable among big cats, as claimed leopard stalking & chasing stray cows in front Devprayag Police station.@ParveenKaswan @Saket_Badola @susantananda3 @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/mxHA52piWp — WildLense® (@WildLense_India) July 23, 2020

​The officer in charge at the police station, Mahipal Singh Rawat, told media he has informed the forest department about the situation. The residents have also demanded strict action against those leaving their cattle outside in the city area.