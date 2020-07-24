Latest Snap Of Kim Kardashian West, Meek Mill In Waldorf Hotel Suggest 'No Funny Business'

Rapper Kanye West, as we all know, qualified for the presidential ballot in Oklahoma and submitted his entry just four minutes before the deadline earlier this week. The father of Yeezy shoes has set his sights on the upcoming presidency. Fans are concerned the pressure could flip Kanye out.

Kanye recently took to Twitter to say his famous wife Kim Kardashian was “out of the line” for meeting up with rapper and activist Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel back in 2018. Kanye’s tweet followed a previously unseen picture of Kim and Mill that went viral on social media, adding fuel to rumours suggesting the West lovebirds are going through a rough patch in their relationship.

In a fresh development however, another picture from Kim and Mill’s Waldorf meeting shows that there was no “funny business” going on at the hotel that day. The two met up to discuss “prison reforms” in the presence of businesswoman and philanthropist Clara Wu Tai.

Kim got herself roped into a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in the US, with the hopes of becoming a lawyer in 2022. Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney and Kim has frequently said she wants to follow in his footsteps.

A photo of Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill’s meetup about Prison Reform that Kanye West mentioned in a tweet 📸 pic.twitter.com/tH8nhX5gKu — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 23, 2020

​After Kanye had a public meltdown during his first campaign rally recently, he blasted Twitter with explosive tweets revealing he has been wanting to divorce his 39-year-old wife since her meeting with Mill. He also called Kim’s mother “Kris-Jon-Un”, pun intended.

In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West reveals that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since she met Meek Mill to discuss “prison reform” at the Waldorf hotel. pic.twitter.com/J1nh3wUhEL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2020

Speculations making the rounds also suggest that Kim had warned Kanye to not get sucked into the political pressure of a Presidential candidature, threatening divorce.

The reality TV star and fashion mogul, who shares four kids with Kanye, also took to Instagram to disclose that her husband is struggling with bipolar disorder and that he needs to be dealt with patiently.

The rapper's fans have been worried about his mental health and have been suggesting that he take it slow. #KanyeNeedsHelp has been trending on Twitter for the past few days.

Please pray for Kanye @kanyewest he is one of the greatest artists and inspirations ever I pray he finds help he’s losing it right now. We love you Kanye #kanyeneedshelp — adin (@adinross) July 21, 2020

