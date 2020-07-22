'I Am Not Donald Trump to See My People Crying': India's Maharashtra Chief on Covid-19 Pandemic

New Delhi (Sputnik): Maharashtra is registering a four-digit spike in daily coronavirus cases with the total number crossing the 300,000 mark. The state has so far registered 12,276 deaths and 182,217 recoveries or discharged cases. However, it continues to grapple with new infection hotspots in several areas.

Maharashtra is officially the worst COVID-19-hit state in India, but its chief Uddhav Thackeray has said he is not United States of America’s President Donald Trump, a man who can put up with seeing other people suffering.

Uddhav Thackeray made the statement in a promotional video for an interview to be publishedin his political party Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamna' headed by his wife Rashmi Thackeray. The interview will be out on 25 July, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's 60th birthday on 27 July.

In a teaser recorded in regional language Marathi, the Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut asked Thackeray about the coronavirus induced lockdown and its impact on the daily wagers in the state, to which the state chief says, "I am not Trump, I cannot see my people crying in front of my eyes."

Even though the nationwide phased Covid-19 unlocking started in June, Maharashtra has decided to extend the lockdown until 31 July. The state has also decided to cancel final year college exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 327,031 with 8,369 new cases.

The interview was Uddhav Thackeray's first since becoming State chief. He also talked about the challenges he faces as chief of Maharashtra, the "unending" coronavirus situation in the state, and the condition of the daily wagers due to the lockdown.