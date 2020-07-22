Register
10:57 GMT22 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a party flag on their way to attend a campaign rally while wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the national elections in Siliguri on April 3, 2019

    India’s Main Opposition Congress Charges BJP of Using Probe Agencies to Pull Down its State Govt

    © AP Photo / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/66/1077046648_0:161:3068:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_f5d90209e79cb57efb2caed6167dbb68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007221079950919-indias-main-opposition-congress-charges-bjp-of-using-probe-agencies-to-pull-down-its-state-govt-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s main opposition Congress party has alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to topple the state government in Rajasthan, by trying to tempt legislators to switch sides. Congress later removed its rebel Deputy Chief Sachin Pilot and two of his supporters from the state government.

    India’s main opposition Congress party on Wednesday charged the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using federal probe agencies to bring down the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan.

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in New Delhi, that after failing in its attempts to bring down the government headed by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan through horse-trading, the BJP is now using federal probe agencies against local party leader Ashok Gehlot and his aides.

    “Bharatiya Janata Party has been continuously conspiring to pull down the elected government in Rajasthan. The federal government has become so much unrestrained, that it can topple any government. When BJP failed to lure the MLAs to pull down the Ashok Gehlot government, it has unleashed federal probe agencies against Gehlot’s brother,” said Surjewala to media.

    The BJP has denied any role in the affair.​

    On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate – India’s economic intelligence agency raided the premises of beleaguered Chief Minister Gehlot’s younger brother and several other places across the country in an alleged money laundering case.

    On Monday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at properties belonging to two close aides of chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur in an alleged tax evasion case.

    Last week, Congress removed the deputy chief of the Rajasthan government Sanchin Pilot both from government and from the post of Chief of Congress Rajasthan State Unit.

    Meanwhile, the presiding officer of the state legislature served notices to Pilot and 18 other lawmakers saying they should not be disqualified from membership of the legislature.

    But the High Court of Rajasthan then restrained the presiding officer from taking any action, until it delivers its judgement on a petition filed by lawmakers against the notice. This is expected on 24 July.

    Related:

    Analysts Blame Crisis of Confidence in India’s Main Opposition Congress Party on Leadership Vacuum
    India’s Ruling and Main Opposition Parties Engage in Slugfest Over Phone Tapping Allegations
    India’s Main Opposition Congress Faces Revolt in Rajasthan as State Deputy Chief Threatens to Quit
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Indian National Congress, Rajasthan, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse