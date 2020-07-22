India’s Main Opposition Congress Charges BJP of Using Probe Agencies to Pull Down its State Govt

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s main opposition Congress party has alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to topple the state government in Rajasthan, by trying to tempt legislators to switch sides. Congress later removed its rebel Deputy Chief Sachin Pilot and two of his supporters from the state government.

India’s main opposition Congress party on Wednesday charged the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using federal probe agencies to bring down the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in New Delhi, that after failing in its attempts to bring down the government headed by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan through horse-trading, the BJP is now using federal probe agencies against local party leader Ashok Gehlot and his aides.

“Bharatiya Janata Party has been continuously conspiring to pull down the elected government in Rajasthan. The federal government has become so much unrestrained, that it can topple any government. When BJP failed to lure the MLAs to pull down the Ashok Gehlot government, it has unleashed federal probe agencies against Gehlot’s brother,” said Surjewala to media.

The BJP has denied any role in the affair.​

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate – India’s economic intelligence agency raided the premises of beleaguered Chief Minister Gehlot’s younger brother and several other places across the country in an alleged money laundering case.

On Monday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at properties belonging to two close aides of chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur in an alleged tax evasion case.

Last week, Congress removed the deputy chief of the Rajasthan government Sanchin Pilot both from government and from the post of Chief of Congress Rajasthan State Unit.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer of the state legislature served notices to Pilot and 18 other lawmakers saying they should not be disqualified from membership of the legislature.

But the High Court of Rajasthan then restrained the presiding officer from taking any action, until it delivers its judgement on a petition filed by lawmakers against the notice. This is expected on 24 July.