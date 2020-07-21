‘You are Corona’: Kiwi YouTuber Karl Rock Faces Racist Attack at Indian Market

New Delhi (Sputnik) - “Defending Myself in India Against Angry Labourer”, a vlogger from New Zealand titled his recent video as, in which he explained how he has been a victim of racism twice in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hindi-speaking foreigner has been living in India for three years and travelled at length in the country.

Karl Rock, a YouTuber with almost one million subscribers, was shooting his vlog in a famous spice market in Delhi when he faced a racist attack by a local.

The Kiwi national was abused, threatened, and barely escaped an attack at the hands of a furious labourer in the crowded Chandni Chowk market. The whole incident was recorded on camera as the vlogger was shooting a video on the wholesale spices market.

"These f**kers are bringing corona. Are you spreading corona", ranted the labourer as Rock filmed the video, talking to the camera.

"You are corona. Get out f**ker", the man continued in Hindi, while Rock reciprocated by calling the labourer corona in an ugly verbal spat.

Rock was wearing a mask throughout the video and left the place while continuing the footage.

The vlogger released a second video in which he explained that he should not have reacted the way he did and rather should have followed the strategy of "De-escalate, Escape, and Evade".

Rock, who was recently infected with COVID-19 and donated his plasma at a plasma bank, stated that he has faced racist attacks twice during the pandemic.

"The first time I was forced to take a corona test, the police called me and I couldn't leave. I was held there and forced to take a test. The police called their friends in the media for their cash for their reward..." said Rock in the recent video, where he explained that his reaction during the encounter was "stupid".

Earlier, Rock praised Delhi's plasma donation bank, calling it a "world-class service". Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal also acknowledged the YouTuber's video, while encouraging people to donate plasma and help save lives.

