'Motherly Love': Watch Mama Rat Saving Her Babies from Flooded Burrow

In a video going viral on social media, a mama rat can be seen trying to save her little ones from a burrow filled with water.
The mother repeatedly keeps entering the water-logged burrow to save her little ones from dying. Carrying them in her mouth, she keeps on bringing them out of the water-filled hole one by one and puts them in a safer place. She relaxes only after each one of her family is finally saved.
Mother's love has no equal !! VC: WA pic.twitter.com/pfmPTnIYSt— Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) July 20, 2020
