'World Leaders Affect Us All & We'd Vote Kanye Out Already': Young Indians Analyse Rapper's Meltdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): During his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, rapper Kanye West had another one of his public meltdowns. After Kanye incessantly sobbed and revealed he wanted his famous wife Kim Kardashian to abort their baby North, reports of Kim asking him to quit the race or file for divorce have surfaced online.

This is not the first time Kanye has had a major public meltdown or gone on a rant about his personal life and his own version of "keeping up with the Kardashians", pun intended. The rapper’s interest in claiming one of the most powerful positions in the world, the President of the United States (POTUS), has divided Tweeples.

Young Indians, among whom Kanye’s songs and his outlandish shoe brand “Yeezy” are a big hit, are concerned about the artist's mental health. They feel Kanye is not ready to bear the huge responsibilities that come along with being POTUS and if they had the option to choose, they'd vote him right out.

Young Indians cannot digest #KanyeWest 's Presidential Candidature .. especially after the meltdown he had in his first pitch. pic.twitter.com/LmiMCEsbyE — Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) July 21, 2020

​The rapper previously missed the registration deadlines in a number of US states, including Texas, but qualified for the presidential ballot in Oklahoma by paying a fee. Over 2,500 representatives for the rapper filed signatures for him to appear for the US presidential ballot in the state of Illinois and he managed to be just four minutes before the deadline.

The rapper, who has been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder, overwhelmingly expressed his views on God and abortion during the campaign rally, but failed to note what developments and changes he wishes to bring about in the US if he does win the presidential elections.

In now deleted tweets, the rapper posted about his wife having attempted to bring a doctor to see him. In a fresh post, the Yeezy owner tweeted that he is going to be focusing on music amid reports of Kim pressuring him to drop out of the presidential race or file for divorce.

Ima focus on the music now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

​Just like his fans from around the world, Indian youngsters are also favouring the notion that Kanye is not ready to be the President of the United States of America. Indian netizens are also joining in the trending hashtag #KanyeNeedsHelp on social networking platforms.

#KanyeWest is trying to become a leader who is bound to receive flak from people. So him breaking down on his first rally campaign doesn't really show signs of a man who is up for it. Cause let's face it keeping it up with america is not the same as kardashians.#kanyeneedshelp — Rahul Dhingra (@RahulDh19091998) July 21, 2020

Is no one gonna talk about Kanye West in india or am i the only extra kardashian follower who gives a fuck about the whole #kanyeneedshelp situation. — Aisha Rizwana (@aisha_rizwana) July 21, 2020

Kanye needs serious help! He's having a breakdown right in front of a crowd who are trying to console this broken man. Yall shouldn't brush this off with memes and make jokes cause it’s a heartbreaking sight to see. #KanyeWest #Kanye2020 #kanyeneedshelp pic.twitter.com/F6mgMrAxHe — k.òól (@toxshik) July 20, 2020

Is it really necessary that a rapper who's rap "N***as in Paris" say's

Ball so hard. That shit cray, ain't it, Jay?/What she order, fish filet?

Should run for the American presidential election? What leadership qualities are you expecting? It's sardonic to say. #KanyeWest — Mohit Waghela (@MohitMw) July 21, 2020

​If no objections to his candidacy are presented to the Board of Elections before 21 August, Kanye is going to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate in his home state of Illinois. His fans from India and around the world are wishing him well and are still rooting for him.

Everybody has meltdowns now and then, it's normal, guess that just shows the human side Kanye still has. But that does not mean he's not capable. The rest is up to the people I guess #BeingHuman #KanyeWest #President2020 #voteforwest — Arjun Parashar (@Arjun_Parasharr) July 21, 2020

