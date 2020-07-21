Register
05:47 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian navy personnel stand on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015.

    India Plans to Add Four More Lethal Reconnaissance Craft From Boeing to its Naval Assets

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007211079941144-india-plans-to-add-four-more-lethal-reconnaissance-craft-from-boeing-to-its-naval-assets/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has been reinforcing its defence strategies, with the induction of more advanced weaponary from Russia, the United States, and Israel, given the geopolitical situation in its neighbourhood. A violent standoff with China has given an added urgency to New Delhi to keep its military supplied with enough advanced assets.

    India is planning to acquire four more naval versions of the P 8 I (I for India) Boeing reconnaissance craft, a deadly submarine killer that can also launch anti-ship missiles. New Delhi has already received eight such aircraft rechristened as the Indian Navy’s P-8 I. With this the country's P-8 I fleet will be the second largest in the world.

    According to Defence Ministry sources, the aircraft would further give teeth to India’s long-range, anti-submarine, reconnaissance, surveillance, and electronic jamming capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.

    “Of a total of 12 ordered aircrafts, India has received eight, making the Indian Navy's P-8 fleet the second largest in the world. Another four aircrafts are on-schedule to be delivered in 2020", said an earlier release by Boeing.

    The twin engine aircraft with 27,300 pounds of thrust each has a maximum takeoff weight of 85,139 kilograms.  It has an optimum speed of 490 knots (789 km/h) with a range of 1,200 nautical miles (2,222 kilometres).

    P-8 I is essentially designed for maritime patrol and it can be loaded with Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and lightweight torpedoes. It can also carry 129 sonobuoys to locate submarines and launch deadly submarine attacks and anti-ship missiles.

    The plane is an all-weather craft and can even be deployed along the northern mountainous region for surveillance. The Indian armed forces heavily depended on reconnaissance aircraft during its standoff with China in Doklam in 2017 and the latest one in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

    The standoff in the Galwan Valley on 15 June turned violent, with 20 Indian soldiers including an officer losing their lives. There were also casualties on the Chinese side, though Beijing has not confirmed the numbers.

    The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), which mainly is a land border in most regions, but in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh it passes through a lake. India controls the western portion of the 45-km lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the two countries have taken place in the Galwan Valley.

    Related:

    India, China Decide to Address Border Issues Promptly to Assure Enduring Peace and Tranquillity
    India Delegates Powers to Armed Forces to Buy Weapons Up to $40 Mln Amid Standoff With China
    India, China Agree to Continue Dialogue to De-Escalate Border Row, New Delhi Says
    Tags:
    reconnaissance, Indian Navy, Boeing, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse