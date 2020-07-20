'High on Grass'? Video of Goats 'Vibing' to Eminem Has Twitter Dying With Laughter

These goats have a vibe for Eminem! A video of a shepherd herding his goats is going viral for weird reasons. The clip of a herd of goats walking has been synched with Eminem's track "Without Me", leading to hilarious results.
The goats, who look like they're enjoying the song, are actually walking with their feet tied so that they take baby steps and don't run away from their owner.
You will die laughing. Dancing goats. Via @avi_chandni pic.twitter.com/mhitEXIj6Z— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 18, 2020
Twitter users are having a fantastic time coming with the funny video, making their own conclusions.
Oh for sure FOR SURE pic.twitter.com/wqcMH34Ozv— Rohan Shirgopikar (@Rohan19980) July 18, 2020
I think they must be high on grass.— Dr. Nigel Walton (@Nigel_A_Walton) July 19, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)