After Studding Them With Diamonds, India Now Flaunts Face Masks Embroidered in Gold, Silver Threads

New Delhi (Sputnik): Just like your good old pair of jeans and that one t-shirt that may never be banished from your wardrobe, face masks have undoubtedly become part of today’s lifestyle and fashion. Many home-bound Indians have been trying insanely artistic ways to bejewel the masks and make them an extravagant possession.

In the Indian city of Coimbatore, an ancestral goldsmith has intertwined 0.6-millimetre thin threads of the purest 18-carat-gold to fashion dazzling face masks out of it. The mask is outlandishly priced at $3,670 (INR 275,000) which makes for an expensive collectable to hold on to for a long time.

Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya also designed masks made of silver threads that cost significantly less than the golden ones, but nonetheless make for a worthy souvenir in these tumultuous times. The silver masks cost $200 (INR 15,000).

Pictures of the opulent masks, which take seven days to make, have begun to go viral on social media.

Goldsmith designs masks using gold, silver threads in Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/ec0EaYnAoP — One20QZ (@One20Q) July 20, 2020

Indians’ love for jewels and gold has been talked about since ancient times. The country, rich in precious gems has been obsessed with shiny baubles forever. In the last few weeks, several stories of Indians boasting of their jewels and gold put on face masks have made it to the headlines.

Diamond traders in Surat, a city in the Indian state of Gujarat, have designed diamond-studded face masks lavishly priced between $1,329 and $5,319 (INR 100,000 to 400,000). The city also happens to be the largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in the world.

​Businessman Alok Mohanty, from Odisha's Cuttack recently treated himself to a mask made of gold worth $4,670 (INR. 350,000). Mohanty calls himself "gold man".

Odisha: A businessman in Cuttack says he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He says, "People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too." pic.twitter.com/Q7BfsxiDbH — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 17, 2020

​A resident of India’s Maharashtra got himself a solid gold face mask worth nearly $4,000 that he wears regularly.

Shankar Kurade, a resident of India’s Maharashtra state has turned heads after wearing a solid gold face mask worth nearly $4,000 amid the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. He tells Sputnik that he still has to observe social distancing guidelines though #India pic.twitter.com/9z90hsRSgm — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) July 4, 2020

​