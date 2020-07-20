'Great Find': Rare Yellow Albino Turtle Found in Coastal Indian State Odisha - Video

Surprising locals in the Balasore district of India's Odisha, a rare yellow-coloured turtle was found and handed over to forest department officials on Monday.
Sharing a video of the turtle, Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda said on Twitter it's most probably an albino. The creature could be seen floating in a container while its unique yellow colour stood out in the water.
A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020
Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU
Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism. pic.twitter.com/MfXrXVYbfH— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020
While a few netizens remarked that they had never seen a yellow-coloured turtle like this before, others called it a "Ninja turtle".
Fantastic sir, I never seen before.— Shishir Mullick (@MullickShishir) July 20, 2020
Ninja turtle! 😋🙏— Ratnakar Panigrahi (@RatnakarOdisha) July 20, 2020
The coastal state of Odisha frequently witnesses such rare and different species. In June, a rare trionychidae or softshell turtle was captured by fishermen in the state's Mayurbhanj district and later handed over to forest officials.
Odisha: Rare Trionychidae turtle rescued in Mayurbhanj, released later (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOH7yA) pic.twitter.com/OV03P9YbvB— WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) June 2, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)