Selfie-Crazy Bear Stands on Hind Legs for Perfect Shot With Girl - Video

A video has appeared in which a black bear is seen getting close to a girl for a selfie. The video was apparently made in a zoo where two girls, who look like tourists, get the chance for a perfect shot with the bear.
Difficult to make out😳— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020
Whether the bear took liking to the girl more or to the selfie.. pic.twitter.com/qYJDgiN6KT
Much to their surprise, the bear approaches the girl who is posing and stands up on its hind legs so that its head is on the same level as the woman in order to get the perfect shot.
All this transpired while a voice in the backdrop keeps saying "no, "no", as if instructing the bear to stop. The moment the selfie is taken, the bear steps back.
