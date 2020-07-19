Twitter Users Congratulate PM Modi as His Follower Base Touches 60-Million Mark

#CongratsModiJiFor60M has topped the political trends in India, with Twitter users congratulating Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi for achieving a humongous following of 60 million on the platform. Modi's followers on Twitter said that 60 million is not just a number, but that it also reinforces his ability as a leader.
Meanwhile, good wishes started pouring in on Modi the moment his follower base crossed the 60-million mark.
Congratulations Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for 60M .60M is not a number it's a proof that how much people love you and Trust you as a leader. You are a Global leader 🙏#CongratsModiJiFor60M pic.twitter.com/rZp17Ot1Jg— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) July 19, 2020
Heartiest Congratulations PM @narendramodi sir for achieving this milestone! #CongratsModiJiFor60M pic.twitter.com/POrAlBdEv5— Amrita Pandey (@iAmritapandey) July 19, 2020
Not only Indians, the whole world trusts Modi.❤🔥— Pintu Rathore 🇮🇳 (@MODIfied_Pintu) July 19, 2020
The whole world with @narendramodi
#CongratsModiJiFor60M pic.twitter.com/QtLRHyGEd1
Many congratulations honourable PM @narendramodi ji on having 60M followers on Twitter.— Dr. Saagar Anand (@saagar_anand) July 19, 2020
This clearly shows how people of India are connected to you & how they believe in your leadership.
India is a continuously developing under your visionary leadership 🙏#CongratsModiJiFor60M pic.twitter.com/hr4x0eHAZ9
.@narendramodi Ji A courageous PM who rule the hearts of 135 cr Indians.. congratulations for 60M followers on twitter #CongratsModiJiFor60M #Narendermodi pic.twitter.com/HlDTWVrK62— Neeraj Parmar (@Neer_parmar) July 19, 2020
PM Modi started using Twitter in 2009 when he was the chief of the Indian state of Gujarat. A year after joining, he had 100,000 followers on the platform. Just a few months ago, in March of this year, PM Modi had 53 million followers on Twitter.
