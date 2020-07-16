Bill Gates Says Indian Pharma Industry Will be Able to Produce Covid-19 Vaccines for Entire World

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the number of COVID-19 cases approaches the one million mark in India, the country has accelerated its efforts to roll out a vaccine against Coronavirus. Recently, two potential vaccines against the virus, produced by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, were approved for human trials.

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates on Thursday acknowledged India’s efforts in terms of research and work on developing a vaccine against Coronavirus, while stating that India is now a member of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, CEPI accepts donations from public, private, philanthropic, and civil organisations and finances independent research projects to develop vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

“India has a lot of capacity there – with the drug and vaccine companies that are huge suppliers to the entire world. You know, more vaccines are made in India than anywhere – starting with Serum Institute, that’s the largest. I am excited that the pharmaceutical industry there will be able to produce not just for India but also for the entire world,” the 64-year old business mogul commented in a documentary titled “COVID-19: India’s War Against The Virus” which is set to premiere today on Discovery Plus.

Gates also highlighted that health crisis was being magnified in India due to the country’s massive population and density.

Netizens have reacted to the news on social media. Here is what they had to say.

India has huge potential of markets, so is his comments.☺️ Of course, we do have capacity, if we leave aside epidemic of corruption. Even then we are in the process of producing covid-19 vaccines. Give our scientists some time, without pressurising them to give early results. — Darga Lombo (@DargaLombo) July 16, 2020

#ThankuVeryMuch for Trusting us Sir

Hope this will come true and save the entire man kind.@melindagates @gatesfoundation — SridharDPS (@SridharDPS) July 16, 2020

#Billgates said -"A lot of 'very important things have been done' in India and its #pharmaindustry is doing work, to help make the coronavirus vaccine."#NPC will help to improve #SEC of #pharmaindustry by way of organising #onlineprogram for EM/EA hurryup few hours to go.... pic.twitter.com/pECOIWUEQ8 — RAJANIKANT (@d_rajanikant) July 16, 2020

​The US, UK, Russia, India, China, and Australia are also racing to develop the first vaccine against Coronavirus.

So far, there are reportedly over 155 potential candidates, all at different stages of the development. Out of these, around 23 potential vaccines for Coronavirus are in human trials, with Russia leading the squad.

In India, there are 331,146 active cases, with 24,915 deaths. A total of 612,814 people have recovered or been discharged as well, according to latest statistics of the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.