Indian Army Says Complete Disengagement With China ‘Intricate’ but Remains Committed

New Delhi (Sputnik): After a violent standoff between the armies of India and China on 15 June in Ladakh region, both the countries have been engaged in military and diplomatic-level negotiations to disengage from friction points. The fourth round, army commander-level meeting was held on Wednesday (14 July).

New Delhi said both India and China were committed to “complete disengagement” along the de facto border (the Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh, but that it is an “intricate process.”

“The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification,” said Colonel Aman Anand, spokesman for the Indian Army, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Colonel Anand said New Delhi and Beijing have been “engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along the LAC (Line of Actual Control)”.

The Indian Army spokesman said the engagements between the two sides were consistent with talks between Special Representative of India Ajith Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on 5 July.

“The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” the spokesperson added.

The bitter standoff between soldiers of India and China along the de facto border was the culmination of a Chinese troop build-up close to the LAC which had taken place for approximately one month. Twenty Indian soldiers including an officer, and an unspecified number on the Chinese soldiers were killed in the standoff.

The India-China border dispute is centred on the 3,488 km-long LAC from Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Ladakh. While the LAC is mainly a land border in most regions, in Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh it passes through a lake. India controls the western portion of the 45-km long lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the two countries have taken place in the Galwan Valley.