Register
07:32 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks past a billboard of an information technology (IT) company at BangaloreIT.biz in Bangalore, India, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008

    Hyderabad Gets Five New IT Parks As Global Giants Infuse Billions in India

    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079899194_0:276:2801:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_ba0cf1b20bee85f078c456a30d2176ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007161079898820--hyderabad-gets-five-new-it-parks-as-global-giants-infuse-billions-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Over the last five days, international e-commerce and tech giants have invested a whopping $16.2 billion in India. The new investors include Google, Walmart, Flipkart and Foxconn. As foreign direct investments flow, the nation is planning to establish newer hubs for its Information Technology sector.

    In a bid to further distribute the growth of India’s booming IT sector, the city of Hyderabad in southern India is set to welcome five new IT parks, which will take up a huge plot of land and about 232,000 square metres (2500000 square feet) of floor space. It's anticipated that the new hubs will open up employment opportunities for over 30,000 professionals in the coming future.

    Presently, five industrial parks are located in the area where the new IT parks will be placed in East Hyderabad, and the state government of Telangana has approved the conversion. Official approval to begin the renovation and conversion process in the area has also been handed to Hyderabad’s GRID (Growth In Dispersion) Development programme by Telangana state’s IT minister K. T. Rama Rao, the media reported on Thursday.

    The eastern part of Hyderabad already houses several major tech giants, including Infosys and Genpact, and the upcoming IT parks are aimed at attracting more companies to take up space in the city and open up more employment avenues for Indians.

    There are other cities in India like Pune and Bangalore, that up till now have been famous for their IT parks, where major national as well as international companies like Google, Microsoft, ITC and the Bank of New York have their India headquarters.

    Technology-based investment in India is on the rise. In 2019, India attracted $9.36 billion in investments in the technology sector, as per data compiled by the global start-up data platform Dealroom.co. This was almost double the tech investments received in the year 2018.

    In the last two months, 13 global investors have invested $15.33 billion in Reliance Jio- firm owned by world's sixth-richest billionaire, Mukesh Ambani. After Facebook showed interest, global investors like Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Silver Lake and Mubadala made investments in the company.

    Besides India’s appealing tech potential, there are other factors playing a major role in the flow of foreign capital making its way towards India as well.

    Amid the global tech war, the Trump administration has been urging industries to replace their China-based manufacturing and distribution facilities. India has been making efforts, with some attractive investment options to emerge as the primary beneficiary in this situation, analysts have noted.

    In addition, US President Donald Trump’s suspension on work visas to America, including H1-B visas popular among Indians, has redirected skilled Indian professionals back towards their own country.

    Earlier in June,  the Indian Commerce Ministry expressed excitement, hoping to rope in all the trained IT professionals who were set to leave for the US this year within the country itself.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Tags:
    US-China trade war, US-China trade war, trade war, China, US, Microsoft, Tech, investment, Facebook, Google, IT
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse