Indian Legislator Wades Through Flood Waters to Rescue People in Northeast Assam – Video

A legislator from the state of Assam in northeastern India has been at the forefront of efforts to rescue and provide relief to flood victims and livestock in his constituency – Khumtai. Mrinal Saikia (in a white T-shirt) wades through flood waters to reach out to people and rescue his constituents. His supporters have also set up a community kitchen to feed those in relief camps.
While many would stay back in their comforts, this MLA in #Assam is out in flood waters to rescue his constituents and livestocks – Kudos to @MrinalS66742364 pic.twitter.com/qmylV7k3q1— NB Nair (@nbnair) July 14, 2020
Saikia said livestock are important for the village economy in his constituency and expressed his satisfaction at having saved hundreds of stranded goats from many places.
Livestocks are very important for village https://t.co/z9F34GuWBa I m happy to save hundreds of stranded goats from many places. pic.twitter.com/dUIaafGypx— Mrinal Saikia (@MrinalS66742364) July 12, 2020
“This year, the flood has created havoc in my constituency, Khumtai, so we have to step up efforts. There is no other alternative,” said the unassuming legislator as he set out for another rescue mission.
Thank God.water level has started to decrease in the flooded https://t.co/oVSmAwiGcL is a great relief to the flood affected area.If the trend goes on people living in rlf camps wl be able to go back to their homes within 2 days. pic.twitter.com/jkAFE1GmGO— Mrinal Saikia (@MrinalS66742364) July 13, 2020
The current wave of flooding has affected 27 of the state's 33 districts. In Kaziranga National Park, world famous for its single-horn Rhinos, 39 animals have died in the floods. Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials said the situation could improve from Tuesday, as the intensity of rainfall has subsided.
