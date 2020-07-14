Bizzare! Netizens on Meme Spree as Nepal's PM Claims Hindu God 'Ram' Was 'Nepali'

Netizens are on the meme-spree to ridicule Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli's controversial statement that the "real Ayodhya" lies in Nepal and that Hindu God Ram was a "Nepali".
Claiming that birthplace Ayodhya is not located in India but Nepal, media reports quoted Oli as saying, "Till now, we have remained under the belief that Ram, the man Sita married, was an Indian... he was not, he was a Nepali," the media reports said.
Netizens can't keep calm as they took a digs at a "bizzare" claim made by Nepal's Prime Minister.
Indians after knowing statement of Oli about #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/SCzlbX2r8C— Robin🚩 🇮🇳🚩 (@robinn_2003) July 14, 2020
Bhakts after Oli's statement on #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/yqrFU3Mlhx— chirag (@chir4g_) July 14, 2020
#Ayodhya— raushankr (@Rau452) July 14, 2020
This day will come fast when Oli will say so
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uunllyFdWA
#Ayodhya #AyodhyaRamMandir— Debjit D'Rick 🇮🇳 (@DebjitDSpeaks) July 14, 2020
According to #KPSharmaOli 🤣
👇 pic.twitter.com/pwqo3aRlSX
Twitterati also did not spare the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu hardliner, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which has for long time supported the cause for building a Ram Temple at the birthplace Ayodhya - a disputed territory contested by both Hindus and Muslims where India's Supreme Court recently allowed the construction of a temple.
#Ayodhya— Piyush Chaudhary (@PiyushC1706) July 14, 2020
New PM of Nepal will be Sambit patra. @sambitswaraj
Oli after read this news. pic.twitter.com/scpeWI8m0i
#Nepal— dhananjay hiranwale (@dhananjayH21) July 14, 2020
The next Prime Minister of Nepal on his way after hearing about #Ayodhya #mandir @PM_Nepal @myogiadityanath @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/3pLe4IjKvo
Yogi Ji on hearing Lord Ram's #Ayodhya is in Nepal 👇👇👇#Nepal pic.twitter.com/p08uAHY18D— Vijay Yadav (@bijuydv) July 14, 2020
Uttar Pradesh state, where the city Ayodhya is located, shares a border with Nepal. Oli's statement comes amid brewing tensions between India and Nepal over border issues.
Last month, Nepal issued a new political map which lays claim to the Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. The controversy erupted between the two countries after New Delhi inaugurated an 80-km-long strategic road to connect the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand, which Nepal claims as its territory.
In both the cases, India has refuted Nepal's claims and termed the country's move as "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims which are "untenable".
