Bizzare! Netizens on Meme Spree as Nepal's PM Claims Hindu God 'Ram' Was 'Nepali'

New Delhi (Sputnik): The birthplace of the Hindu god 'Ram' is considered to be the city of Ayodhya in the northern Indian state Uttar Pradesh. However, a fresh statement from the Nepal Prime Minister has stoked controversy amidst the already simmering tension between the countries over a territorial dispute.

Netizens are on the meme-spree to ridicule Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli's controversial statement that the "real Ayodhya" lies in Nepal and that Hindu God Ram was a "Nepali".

Claiming that birthplace Ayodhya is not located in India but Nepal, media reports quoted Oli as saying, "Till now, we have remained under the belief that Ram, the man Sita married, was an Indian... he was not, he was a Nepali," the media reports said.

Netizens can't keep calm as they took a digs at a "bizzare" claim made by Nepal's Prime Minister.

Twitterati also did not spare the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu hardliner, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which has for long time supported the cause for building a Ram Temple at the birthplace Ayodhya - a disputed territory contested by both Hindus and Muslims where India's Supreme Court recently allowed the construction of a temple.

Uttar Pradesh state, where the city Ayodhya is located, shares a border with Nepal. Oli's statement comes amid brewing tensions between India and Nepal over border issues.

Last month, Nepal issued a new political map which lays claim to the Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. The controversy erupted between the two countries after New Delhi inaugurated an 80-km-long strategic road to connect the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand, which Nepal claims as its territory.

In both the cases, India has refuted Nepal's claims and termed the country's move as "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims which are "untenable".