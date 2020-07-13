Register
12:07 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Goa International Airport (aka Dabolim Airport) in Vasco da Gama (Goa), India

    Asia-Pacific Airlines Staring at $29 Billion in Losses, Indian Aviation to Witness Worst Job Loss

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107619/54/1076195427_0:0:1279:720_1199x675_80_0_0_212af76efb04335eeab2dd78bfd6a9c0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007131079869558-asia-pacific-airlines-staring-at-29-billion-in-losses-indian-aviation-to-witness-worst-job-loss/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Both domestic and international operations remain grounded since 25 March. The country started domestic operations only on 25 May, with international operations still on hold. Seeking a bailout, the carriers have asked the government to step in.

    With most countries yet to allow operations at full capacity, airlines from the Asia-Pacific region will be the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis as the industry is staring at losses worth $29 billion for 2020, the International Air Transport Association predicted on Monday. The mentioned loss is more than a third of the $84.3 billion industry losses globally.

    "2020 is the worst year in aviation history and airlines are in survival mode... in this bleak outlook, the priority is for the region’s governments to facilitate the restart of air connectivity in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s take-off guidance and principles", said Conrad Clifford, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific.

    Similarly, the ailing Indian aviation sector has witnessed a -49 percent fall in passenger demand in comparison to the year 2019, the report states. The revenue impact on the country in comparison to 2019 stands at $-11.610 billion.

    The percentage change in passenger demand for other countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Indonesia stood at -60 percent, -49 percent, and -50 percent, respectively.

    India's aviation industry and the sectors dependent on it are also set to witness a potential impact on 3,060,000 jobs, the highest in the region.

    Stating that governments will have to continue providing financial relief and assistance to airlines, Clifford said that it will take the aviation industry a few years to return to 2019 levels.

    Indian airlines have approached the government to step in with a relief package to help them stay afloat. The demands include tax breaks and help in paying salaries.

    With an initial surge in demand immediately after lockdown, there is a severe dip in the number of people opting for air travel in the country. High fuel costs and low passenger turn out has resulted in increased operating costs.

    The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation has warned that most airlines across the world are likely to go bankrupt and need coordinated government and industry action to avoid this "catastrophe".

    Airlines in other countries such as the United States have been provided with emergency assistance amounting to $123 billion.

    Related:

    Indian Social Media Praises Trump For Banning Chinese Airlines
    Indian Airlines Faces Existential Crisis, Pins Hopes on Modi Government Bailout
    Indian Airline IndiGo Honours Health Workers With 25% Airfare Discount in First-of-Its-Kind Move
    Tags:
    aviation, COVID-19, airlines, Asia-Pacific, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse