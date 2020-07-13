Register
12:07 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Glenmark

    Indian Pharma Firm Glenmark Cuts COVID-19 Drug Price By Almost One-Third

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0d/1079869966_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_e6a2fc4a9ef236f6cb65111f63d6a20c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007131079868346-indian-pharma-firm-glenmark-cuts-covid-19-drug-price-by-almost-one-third/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Several Indian pharmaceutical firms have received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to make drugs essential in the treatment of COVID-19. Hetero Pharma’s generic version of Remdesivir and Glenmark’s FabiFlu got approval in June. The authority has now approved Biocon’s Itolizumab for “restricted emergency use”.

    Drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has said that it has reduced the price of the drug Favipiravir, which is manufactured by it, by almost 30 percent to INR 75 ($1) per tablet from INR 103 ($1.37) per tablet that was being charged by the company earlier.

    In information to the stock exchanges, the company said the price reduction was made possible due to the “scale” of production and that it is “passing on the benefits” to patients.

    A civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020
    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Between Life and Death: Sheer Luck Brings Many Back from Jaws of COVID-19

    Glenmark sells the drug, used in the treatment of mild symptoms of COVID-19, under the brand name FabiFlu. The antiviral drug received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for treating mild symptoms of the coronavirus disease on 20 June, essentially becoming the first re-purposed drug for the virus.

    FabiFlu is an oral antiviral drug approved for emergency use in case of mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

    “The price reduction has been made possible through benefits gained from higher yields and better scale, as both the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations are made at Glenmark’s facilities in India, the benefits of which are being passed on to patients in the country”, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

    An industry analyst, who did not wish to be named, said that since the company is not dependent on imports of the APIs for the drug from China, it is able to reduce the price of the drug. The analyst indicated that the prices may further come down as the company achieves larger scale, since the pandemic is still raging in the country.

    APIs are the basic building block of a drug. India is heavily dependent on imports of APIs and sources almost 80 percent of its API requirement from China.

    According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases has mounted to 878,000 after an additional 28,701 cases were reported in the last 24 hours since Sunday in the biggest single-day surge since the pandemic began.

    Glenmark has also said the company will conduct a post-marketing survey on the impact of the medicine on 1,000 patients who have been administered the FabiFlu medicine.

    Apart from drug, India is also working on a vaccine for COVID-19. After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential coronavirus vaccine developed in India was approved for human clinical trials by local authorities earlier this month. The DCGI approved human clinical trials of a COVID vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila – a pharmaceutical company based in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

    Related:

    80,000 Police Personnel to be Part of India's Clinical Trial of Ayurvedic Drugs for COVID-19
    India's Rajasthan to Sue Yoga Guru Ramdev Over 'Illegal Human Trial' of Anti-COVID-19 Drug
    COVID-19 Drug Could Be More Effective than Rushed Vaccine - Expert on India Setting ‘Wrong’ Deadline
    Tags:
    medicine, drug, treatment, pandemic, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse